Yonkers, NY

On This Day in Yonkers History…

yonkerstimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Mary Hoar, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. May 16, 1937: Just as Chief John Reilly was about to address members of the YFD’s Holy Name Society for the first time as the head of the department at their annual communion breakfast, he was called...

yonkerstimes.com

Comments / 1

Gothamist.com

Mayor Adams is seeking Albany’s approval. But why does he have to?

It’s a scene that’s played out again and again. A New York City mayor wants to take action. But first, they have to look north. The latest iteration will come Tuesday, when Mayor Eric Adams is expected to travel to Albany to make a last-minute pitch for his agenda, by which point there will be just eight days left in the state legislative session.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Cynthia Nixon Endorses Vanessa Agudelo for NY Assembly, 95th-District

“I’m excited to endorse @VanessaBAgudelo for NY Assembly District 95 in the Hudson Valley! Vanessa has led the fight against pollution of her community by fossil fuel companies. Join her fight now for a GND, housing for all & universal healthcare: http://vanessaforny.com,” posted Nixon. Agudelo said, “I’m excited...
PEEKSKILL, NY
norwoodnews.org

Morrisania: New Affordable Housing Development Announced

The New York City Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD), Housing Development Corporation (HDC), and NYCHA announced plans on May 9 to construct Sol on the Park, a 195-unit affordable housing property in the Morrisania section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located at the corner of St....
BRONX, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Crazy Prices! St. Ann’s School. And a Coincidence!

Can you believe the price of gas? When it approaches $5 a gallon ($6 for diesel) somebody in Washington had better wake up. I don’t care if they are Democrats or Republicans or a combination of the two. Whether it’s a federal gas tax holiday, open up petroleum reserves, our electeds in Washington had better do something!
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

Solidarity fair in New Rochelle brings together many to fight racism

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Various organizations from Westchester County and the Hudson Valley gathered at a solidarity fair at Temple Israel of New Rochelle on Sunday.CBS2's Leah Mishkin got reaction on the latest attack in Buffalo from the groups fighting racism.As the FBI investigates the supermarket shooting as a racially motivated hate crime, Lisa Burton, a member of New Rochelle Against Racism, said it's a tragic but reoccurring theme."The violence and the hatred and the madness of racism is alive and well in our society and it's the people in this room and the people who are likeminded who band...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
CBS New York

CDC: Westchester County seeing high COVID transmission rates

NEW YORK -- Westchester is now considered a high COVID transmission county, according to data from the CDC.  That means the county is seeing levels of cases of hospitalizations that are putting a strain on the local health care system. The CDC, along with the state health department, now recommends masks be warn indoors. Suffolk, Nassau, Dutchess, Orange and Putnam counties are also considered high risk transmission areas. Rockland County is at a medium level. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
News 12

Bronx Ball returns to the borough after 2-year pandemic hiatus

Bronx Ball was back into full swing Saturday night after the COVID-19 pandemic put it on hold for two years. The exciting evening got underway as Borough President Vanessa Gibson and the Bronx Tourism Council hosted the annual event in Hunts Point. The event also coincided with Bronx Week. The...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Missing NJ man turns up at Nyack hospital

NYACK, NY (PIX11) — Samuel Cedeno, a New Jersey security guard who told his family he feared someone was following him, was located Sunday at a hospital in Nyack, New York, according to his mother, Candida Almanzar. “Somebody called me from Montefiore Hospital in Nyack,”  Almanzar told PIX11 News. Almanzar and her family went to the […]
NYACK, NY
101.5 WPDH

7 Hudson Valley Towns Make List of Worst Places to Live in NY

Many people are looking to buy real estate in New York. Here are some cities and towns that financial experts would warn you to stay away from. I've been house hunting in the Hudson Valley for a couple of years now and things aren't looking too good. I had finally saved up just enough money for a significant down payment on my first home and then a global pandemic hits. The pandemic shut down New York City which drove a lot of residents north to the Hudson Valley region. This has made housing almost impossible to find. Houses that were around $265,000 two years ago are now selling for around $350,000. The mortgage interest rate has also increased.
HUDSON, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Seems like a return to the ‘bad old days’ for Brooklyn’s Caribbean community and homeowners

The barbaric attack against East Flatbush homeowners Kennisha Gilbert, a medical doctor, and her husband, allegedly by a group of thugs in retaliation for reporting one of them (who was their tenant) to police for animal cruelty, is an example of the violence that has become more commonplace these days in this West Indian American enclave of Brooklyn and long-striving community of color.
BROOKLYN, NY
News Break
Politics
westchestermagazine.com

Here’s Where to Enjoy the Prettiest Patio Dining in Westchester

Why confine your culinary experience to four walls when you can dine al fresco at these fine Westchester establishments?. Argana’s French doors open onto this pretty, between-the-buildings courtyard populated with tables, trees, a crushed-stone bocce court, and diners indulging in the restaurant’s signature tagines and Friday-night belly dancing.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Argument Leads To Stabbing With Sword In Yonkers, Police Say

A 58-year-old man in Westchester was hospitalized after being stabbed with a sword during a dispute with his roommate, police said. In Yonkers, officers responded to a reported assault between two men in a multi-family home on Woodworth Avenue on Sunday, May 15. According to a spokesperson from the Yonkers...
YONKERS, NY
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Food truck park opening in Hartford

(WTNH) – Food truck parks are a relatively new thing. From the suburbs of Hartford to New Haven Harbor, they are becoming more and more popular. Connecticut is about to become home to another one that has another purpose than just feeding people. The vacant lot in Hartford’s west...
HARTFORD, CT

