We received the following information from Lowell Light & Power. Lowell Light and Power would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Lowell Community and some very special people and organizations. This year April 18thmarked the National Lineworker Appreciation Day. As part of our celebration of the great team we have, Marty and Laurie Chambers organized an event to honor our Linemen and all of the employees at LL&P. We would first like to start by thanking Marty and Laurie for organizing such a fun event. There is a long list of people and companies that came out in support of our incredible team. From the entire Light and Power Team, we want you to know we felt the true spirit of our community and we thank you.

LOWELL, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO