Mahoning County, OH

Ohio jail inmate indicted on rape charges against female deputy

By Gerry Ricciutti
 3 days ago

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned an indictment on an inmate accused of rape and kidnapping against a female deputy.

Rondell Harris of Cleveland had been held locally at the Mahoning County Jail on charges of vandalism and disrupting a public service, but now he is facing rape charges as well.

‘No confidence’ in Franklin County sheriff, local police union votes

According to a report, officers arrived at a medical housing unit last week and discovered that the deputy working there had been attacked.

VIDEO: Guns drawn as Ohio troopers, helicopter chase high-speed driver

The incident is still being investigated. Harris is now being held in the Trumbull County Jail.

Comments / 22

Vasily Andropov
3d ago

yes, let's just let him live longer and take more taxpayer dollars.

Reply
12
