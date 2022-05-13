ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Americas Got Talent’ Star Jonathan Goodwin Posts Inspiring Video After Stunt Left Him Paralyzed For Life

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vFrT_0fdMmP8e00

America’s Got Talent star Jonathan Goodwin is sharing words of encouragement months after a stunt left him paralyzed for life.

On Instagram (May 13) today, the 42-year-old TV star shared a series of videos highlighting a simple escape to a beautiful field, which is a place he never thought he’d be able to visit while wheelchair-bound.

To make it into the open space, Goodwin had to pass through unsteady ground and styles, or “kissing gates,” as he called them. And doing so was an intimidating feat for him. But once he set out on the trail this morning, he realized it wasn’t as hard as he imagined.

Goodwin admitted that he got a little help trekking through the rough terrain with his specialized three-wheeled motorized chair. But what really got him to the spot was his belief that he could do it.

“I guess the big part of it is—never assume you can’t do something,” he said. “Give it a go.”

‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Stuntman Johnathan Goodwin Paralyzed After On-Set Accident Last October

Back in October, Jonathan Goodwin suffered a devastating accident while performing on America’s Got Talent: Extreme. The professional daredevil put on a straight jacket and suspended himself 70 feet in the air. All the while, two cars were swinging on both sides of him. His goal was to free himself from the jacket and then drop to an air mattress below him.

But before he could finish the stunt, the cars collided and exploded, which injured Goodwin so badly that he spent four months in the hospital. For some time, doctors didn’t know if he would survive his wounds. In the end, he was paralyzed from the waist down.

When Goodwin finally spoke out about the incident later that month, he admitted that it was the love from his fans and finance Amanda Abbington that saved his life.

“I have been to the very brink and dodged the worst that a human being can, without fear…because I was protected by love. Love is all you need,” he shared. “So make sure you get some, cos it’s good s***.”

Due to the accident, America’s Got Talent: Extreme decided to pause production and investigate the cause. There is no news on when or if the series will return.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Goodwin and his family as he continues to recover from his accident on Thursday,” a representative of the show said. “In order to focus on the wellbeing of our crew, we will be temporarily pausing production on ‘’ and will resume the last few days of filming at a later date. The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americas#Got Talent#Paralyzed
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

NYTimes outs Ed Koch: Former NYC mayor was lonely and told friends 'I want a boyfriend' in his twilight years after secretly dating a Harvard-educated health consultant while pretending to date first Jewish Miss America

As calls come to remove Ed Koch's name from New York's Queensboro Bridge over his abysmal handling of the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s, it's been revealed that the colorful city mayor was secretly gay and terrified of being outed. Koch, who never came out during his lifetime, was a...
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Dogs who were about to be euthanized, saved by this heartbreaking photo

You surely come across many homeless dogs who are adopted into happy families on the internet. Unfortunately, not every dog at the shelter has the same fate. Some dogs spend their entire lives at the rescue centre. However, due to the rising population, many shelterseuthanise their canine residents. These two pups were scheduled to be euthanised as well.
ANIMALS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

456K+
Followers
49K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy