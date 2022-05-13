Juarez in brief: News for May 13

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Relatives of a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted and left for dead, blocked the Pan American Federal Highway in protest.

Many expressing their outrage because the accused are alleged federal workers and protestors believe they evaded justice due to their jobs.

Its been 22 days since the assault happened in the town of Samalayuca and no legal action has been taken.

Prosecutors say they will continue to seek justice.

—————-

Last night the murder number 42 was registered in the city. According to Juarez’ police, a man was inside a Ford pick-up trick and received gunshots. This happened in the Colonia Guadalajara.

