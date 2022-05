ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Today is Arbor Day in Alaska, and planting a tree is something simple that can be done in less than an hour and last for several decades. Arbor Day occurs on the third Monday of the month of May in Alaska, while National Arbor Day occurs on the last Friday in the month of April. Of course, trees in Alaska need just a few more weeks in order to get trees in the ground. Anchorage Horticulturist Luis Lemus to helps commemorate the 50th anniversary nationally by planting a spruce tree at the Community Gardens in Chanshtnu Muldoon Park.

