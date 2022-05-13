ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weekend Hit and Miss Showers/T-Storms, Especially Mountains

By Bob Trihy
FOX Carolina
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rain stays in the forecast this weekend, mainly for the afternoons. For the rest of this afternoon, we’ll see showers and some thunderstorms popping up, more numerous across...

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Building Heat This Week, Low Rain Chances

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Skies clear out behind a cold front tonight, and it cools off a little bit. Expect lows in the upper 50s for in the Upstate, with cooler low 50s in the mountains. For Tuesday, temperatures cool slightly with mid 80s for the Upstate under mostly...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

First Alert Weather Day Today for Severe Storm Potential

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for potential severe storms!. An approaching cold front will give rise to a new round of pop-up showers and thunderstorms starting around midday in the mountains, and spreading into parts of the upstate through early-evening. The storms themselves will be isolated, so not everyone will be impacted, but the possibility exists for a few storms to become severe, so you’ll want to be keeping a close eye on the weather conditions in your area later today! Expect very warm and humid conditions too, with highs climbing into the low 80s across the mountains, and upper 80s upstate.
GREENVILLE, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Spartanburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 15:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cherokee; Spartanburg The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Rutherford County in western North Carolina Southeastern Polk County in western North Carolina Northwestern Spartanburg County in Upstate South Carolina Northwestern Cherokee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 309 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Columbus, or 6 miles northeast of Landrum, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Boiling Springs SC, Landrum, Mayo, Chesnee, Cowpens National Battlefield, Lake Bowen, Green Creek, Harris, Fingerville and Campobello. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Hundreds of cyclists gather for ‘most intense’ cycling event in southeast

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds of cyclists have prepared for what is considered one of the most intense premier cycling events in the southeast, the Assaults on Mt. Mitchell. Organizers say approximately 700 cyclists will start in downtown Spartanburg Monday morning and ride to either Marion, North Carolina, known...
SPARTANBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Thunderstorms
FOX Carolina

Buc-ee’s to open second South Carolina location in Upstate

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the world’s largest convenience store prepares to open the Low Country, we are looking at plans to build a Buc-ee’s in the Upstate. Buc-ee’s is known for its size, 120 fuel pumps, texas-styled food, along with the award for cleanest bathrooms.
ANDERSON, SC
my40.tv

Macon County road reopened after overnight landslide closes it for most of day

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A road in Macon County has been reopened Sunday afternoon, May 15, following an overnight landslide. An alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) Sunday morning said both directions of SR-1310 (Wayah Road) in Macon County, northwest of Franklin, were closed near Winding Stairs Road due to a road obstruction.
MACON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Signs show growing concern about development in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Concerns about the ever-changing landscape have become more evident in rural areas of Laurens County. Over the past week, a growing number of neighbors have posted signs pleading for support to save farmland from vanishing. Susan Stewart started the sign campaign in response to...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX Carolina

VIDEO: Buc-ee's is officially open in Florence

Boards are up after shots were fired outside a Greenville County restaurant. here's what we know so far. The Blood Connection is connection with law enforcement for a blood drive. Celebrating National Barbecue Day with Bobby's BBQ. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. It's National Barbecue Day and FOX Carolina is...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

US Foods to Open 4th CHEF’STORE in South Carolina

US Foods announced it will open a new CHEF’STORE in the “Hub City”—the Upstate South Carolina region that includes three major cities: Greenville, Anderson and Spartanburg. The Rosemont, Ill.-based foodservice distributor said the 33,000-square-foot store at 300 W. Blackstock Road in Spartanburg will have a fall opening date and be the fourth CHEF’STORE in South Carolina.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Homicide investigation underway following stabbing in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A homicide investigation is underway by the Anderson Police Department following a stabbing that killed a man. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Eric Corey Edmundson, 44, of Pomona, N.Y., died in surgery Saturday night after being stabbed in the stomach Friday night in Anderson. The coroner’s office has ruled his […]
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate man dies following stabbing on Friday night

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that an Upstate man passed away following a stabbing. Officials said the victim arrived at AnMed Health Medical Center with a stab wound to the abdomen on May 13, 2022. According to officials, the victim became unstable...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A Macon County Road has reopened after a landslide caused a closure for most of the day Sunday. Officials say heavy rains Saturday night contributed to the landslide across Wayah Road, just northwest of Franklin. Crews from Macon and Clay County were on hand to clear the debris.
MACON COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Crash on I85 kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Sunday morning on Interstate 85 northbound in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:31 a.m. around mile marker 53. Troopers said both a Toyota and Volkswagen were traveling north when the Toyota hit the Volkswagen. The driver of the […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

More than 2,000 without power in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says more than two thousand people are without power in Greenville County. According to Duke Energy, the power is expected to be restored at 4:00 a.m. on Monday, May 16. As of 12:00 a.m., on Monday, May 16, 2,237 people in Greenville County...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to motorcycle crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they are responding to a crash along Ashmore Bridge Road. Officials said they are just now arriving at the scene and are still learning about the situation. We will update this story as more details become available.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy