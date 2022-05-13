Weekend Hit and Miss Showers/T-Storms, Especially Mountains

Effective: 2022-05-16 15:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cherokee; Spartanburg The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Rutherford County in western North Carolina Southeastern Polk County in western North Carolina Northwestern Spartanburg County in Upstate South Carolina Northwestern Cherokee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 309 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Columbus, or 6 miles northeast of Landrum, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Boiling Springs SC, Landrum, Mayo, Chesnee, Cowpens National Battlefield, Lake Bowen, Green Creek, Harris, Fingerville and Campobello. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
