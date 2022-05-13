Weekend Hit and Miss Showers/T-Storms, Especially Mountains

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for potential severe storms!. An approaching cold front will give rise to a new round of pop-up showers and thunderstorms starting around midday in the mountains, and spreading into parts of the upstate through early-evening. The storms themselves will be isolated, so not everyone will be impacted, but the possibility exists for a few storms to become severe, so you’ll want to be keeping a close eye on the weather conditions in your area later today! Expect very warm and humid conditions too, with highs climbing into the low 80s across the mountains, and upper 80s upstate.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO