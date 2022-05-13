ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases

Bryan College Station Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's local crime and court...

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox26houston.com

Woman with dementia reported missing found dead

HOUSTON - UPDATE - Edna Jackson was located Monday afternoon and is deceased. Authorities are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in north Harris County. Edna Jackson was last seen on Sunday, May 15, in the 100 block of Cypress Station Drive, Houston, TX 77090. Authorities say...
HOUSTON, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Two arrested after post-prom party shooting in Milano

Two teenagers were arrested after two other teenagers were shot at a post-prom party in Milano early Sunday morning, according to Milam County sheriff’s officials. Zain Taylor, an 18-year-old from College Station, and Kevin Ortega, a 17-year-old from Oklahoma, were arrested on two counts each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which are second-degree felonies.
MILANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Bryan, TX
Bryan, TX
Crime & Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Still No Sign of Texas Inmate Who Escaped Prison Bus, Reward Now $50K

The search continues for a Texas inmate serving a life sentence for murder who escaped from a transport bus after stabbing the driver. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said the reward for his capture is now up to $50,000. Gonzalo Lopez escaped custody Thursday in Leon County, a rural...
DALLAS, TX
thekatynews.com

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences Need the Public’s Help in Identifying the Deceased

Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Houston Police Dept: 0611150-22Q NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/91236. Recovery Location: 2104 Canal Street, Houston, TX 77003. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male. Height: 5’6”. Weight: 158 lbs. Age: Adult (middle age) Race: White or Hispanic. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. The decedent was found near railroad tracks with traumatic injuries....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Cases#Crime
Bryan College Station Eagle

Two hospitalized after Sunday shooting in Bryan

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday morning in Bryan, according to Bryan police. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1800 block of Anita Street at approximately 3:16 a.m., police said. One person was found on scene with an apparent gunshot wound and taken to...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Two shot in Bryan neighborhood, police confirm

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were injured early Sunday morning by gunfire in a residential area near Henderson Park in Bryan, police confirm to KBTX. At 3:16 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Anita Street between Hickory Street and Richard Street for a report of shots fired in the area.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

State reports 4 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Monday

State health officials reported four new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Monday. The Department of State Health Services has reported 55,163 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020. There was one lab-confirmed COVID-19 patient hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox44news.com

Bryan shooting sends two to hospital

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Bryan. Officers responded at 3:16 a.m. Sunday to the 1800 block of Anita Street for reports of shots fired. One person was found on scene with an apparent gunshot wound. This person was transported to a local hospital.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Tire and rim thefts happen again at same apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Tire and rim thieves strike again at a College Station apartment complex on Holleman Drive between Marion Pugh and Wellborn Road. The first incident left Jenna Texeira without her tires and rims in early February of 2022. Texeira says she thinks the lack of light and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

BRAZOS CO. DETENTION CENTER INMATE DIES IN CUSTODY

Investigation is underway into the in-custody death of a Hearne man in Brazos County. According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Terrance D’Shawn Hammond was transported around 8:30 a.m. Friday from the Brazos County Detention Center to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan after jail staff said he appeared to be in medical distress. He was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 9 a.m.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY JUDGE KEOUGH POSTS WARNING SIGN FOR CRIMINALS ENTERING MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough has erected a sign using his campaign funds to warn criminals coming into Montgomery County that Montgomery County Prosecutes. Every week several criminals who have open warrants from Harris County are arrested in Montgomery County. Just in the past ten days over twenty arrests were for warrants out of Harris County. Some of those also involved new charges in Montgomery County. On April 5th, 2022, Oak Ridge and Shenandoah pursued a carjacking suspect. He drove south on I-45 to Spring Creek Turn-around under I-45 where he gave up. During the arrest, he asked the officers if he would get a PR Bond. It was then he learned that Harris County was across the creek and he was in Montgomery County at which time tears began to flow. Jacoby Devante Smith. 17, of Houston, remains in the Montgomery County Jail with three aggravated robbery charges and one unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge. He is being held with no bond. He was also facing charges in Harris County for having a weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. For that, his bond had been set at $15 and $2500. He is due back in court on May 31, 2022. Judge Keough said he wants to get the message to criminals entering the county that Montgomery County does prosecute.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE VICTIMS NEAR DOBBIN

335 PM- Five ambulances are on the scene of a major accident on FM 1486 between SH 105 and Jackson Road at Caney Creek. Two of the victims are children and are being transported in critical condition to Texas Children’s in the Texas Medical Center. The adults are being transported in three ambulances in stable condition to Conroe Regional. FM 1486 is closed.
DOBBIN, TX
mocomotive.com

Multi-County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 05/13/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 5-13-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 5-11-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy