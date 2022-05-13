Food vendors, live music, a roller rink. How to attend the ultimate foodie event this July

The Taste Northwest is coming to the Washington State Fairgrounds this July for the “ultimate summer get-together” full of food vendors, beer gardens, live entertainment for all ages.

Known as The Taste of Tacoma since 1986, it will now take place in Puyallup on July 1-3.

The event will have over 40 food vendors, a lineup of live music and entertainment, four beer garden and pub locations, food competitions, a marketplace vendor fair and activities for all ages including a retro roller skating rink, a large super slide and ax throwing, according to the event’s website.

Admission is free, but special tasting packages are also available for purchase in advance. The packages go on sale May 16 and are only available online until June 30.

The Taste Ultimate Package is $85 and includes reserved parking in the gold lot, $50 food and beverage credits, two tequila tasting flights and 12 tickets for activities.

The Taste Family Package is $60 and includes reserved parking in the gold lot, $40 food and beverage credits and 12 tickets for activities.

Without a tasting package, parking is $12 for daily general parking or $20 for daily premium parking.

Applications are open online to become a food, beverage or marketplace vendor for the event.

The Taste Northwest event is from noon to 9 p.m. on July 1-3 at the Washington State Fairgrounds, 110 9th Ave. SW in Puyallup.

