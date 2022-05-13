ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerly, RI

We Love New England: Misquamicut Spring Fest

By Matthew Stevens
ABC6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTERLY, R.I (WLNE) — ABC 6 New is kicking off our summer series ‘We Love...

www.abc6.com

ABC6.com

Super Flower Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse Pictures

Providence (WLNE) – Total Lunar Eclipse Sunday night was a beautiful look for many. If you had clouds and fog, another total lunar eclipse will happen in November. Here are a few of the pics that were shared with ABC6. Thank you!
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Fall River Restaurant Stepping up to Raise Money for Ukrainian Family in Rhode Island

Since the dawn of Vladimir Putin's tyranny over the country of Ukraine, the SouthCoast community has shown support and stepped up to make a difference. From JoJo Carreiro's lasagna bake sale in Westport to the New Bedford Democratic Committee's efforts to raise funds, now a Fall River restaurant is ready to join the rally to spread some love towards one Ukrainian family temporarily residing in Rhode Island.
FALL RIVER, MA
outdoors.org

Hammonasset Beach S.P., Madison, (C3D)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A pleasant 3 mile walk on mostly paved trails and beach. May is the time to see migrating warblers and other birds in the park. Lunch afterwards at Fish Tales. Park is on right off Rte. 1, about 2 miles east of center of Madison. Meet 10 AM at Nature Center Parking Lot. Enter park and follow signs towards Meig's Point. Lot is on left across from boardwalk. Rain cancels.
MADISON, CT
FOX 61

Filming for new Lifetime movie set to begin in Mystic

STONINGTON, Conn. — One Connecticut town will serve as the backdrop for a new Lifetime movie. Filming is set to begin on May 17 for Lifetime’s new movie “How to Live Your Best Death." The movie centers around the main character, Kristin, as she seeks professional help...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ABC6.com

Warwick gym vandalized for third time this year

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Pro Fitness in Warwick was vandalized on Monday morning, according to the city’s police department. Police said that this was the third time that the gym was vandalized so far in 2022. The gym had some of its windows broken and parts of the...
WARWICK, RI
WPRI

3 earthquakes off Narragansett coast since Saturday morning

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Three earthquakes haven shaken parts of Rhode Island since Saturday morning. No damage has been reported. Rhode Island is not known for its earthquakes, but they do happen occasionally. They are usually small and not felt; however, quite a few people felt the earthquakes this weekend.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Memorial for fallen Marines vandalized in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A memorial honoring nine fallen marines in Providence was vandalized over the weekend. Two of the nine glass monuments for the marines who died in the barrack bombing in Beirut were shattered. Police are investigating the incident.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

On the Job: General Stanton Inn hiring servers, dishwashers

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring. General Stanton Inn is a historic establishment that welcomed its first guests in 1740 and is now a premier boutique-style Inn in Charlestown. As the summer season approaches, they are looking to hire servers and dishwashers. Servers […]
CHARLESTOWN, RI
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Food truck park opening in Hartford

(WTNH) – Food truck parks are a relatively new thing. From the suburbs of Hartford to New Haven Harbor, they are becoming more and more popular. Connecticut is about to become home to another one that has another purpose than just feeding people. The vacant lot in Hartford’s west...
HARTFORD, CT
Sports Radio 940

A Magical Tulip Farm Blooms in Southeastern Connecticut

There's a seasonal attraction in Southeastern Connecticut that rivals it's nearby gargantuan neighbors Foxwoods & Mohegan Sun's beauty. It's a pick-you-own Tulip Farm, and it's stunning. The Governor of Connecticut Ned Lamont thinks so too, he just posted a photo of himself on his social media during a recent visit...
PRESTON, CT
worcestermag.com

St. Joseph’s Abbey to close Spencer Brewery

SPENCER — The first and only certified U.S. Trappist brewery is closing. The monks of St. Joseph’s Abbey announced Saturday that they would cease operations at Spencer Brewery, which opened its 36,000-square-foot brewery on the picturesque monastery grounds in 2014. “After more than a year of consultation and...
SPENCER, MA
ABC6.com

Earthquakes rattle Rhode Island coast this weekend

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Did you feel the earth move?. Well it did, not once, not twice, but three times this weekend. Three earthquakes were registered by the United States Geological Survey on the coast of Rhode Island. The first was on Saturday morning at 4:42 a.m., a 2.2...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Newport Buzz

Scales & Shells has sold!

Debra & Andy Ackerman announced today that they’ve entered into an agreement to sell Scales & Shells Restaurant to Nautilus Restaurant LLC/Peregrine Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The Ackermans opened Scales & Shells in 1987, with the goal of bringing the delicious, yet unpretentious, cooking style...
NEWPORT, RI
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: Remembering two of local history’s most inspiring mothers

In honor of last weekend’s Mother’s Day holiday, this week’s column concerns mothers who have made a significant impact on local history. If you were to pick a woman as the “matriarch” of North Kingstown, that honor would have to belong to Abigail Phenix. Abigail was born in the middle 1600’s in Springfield, MA, to the family of Thomas Sewall. She married Alexander Phenix and they moved to the Quidnessett section of North Kingstown soon after. Unfortunately for Abigail (but typical for the times), Alexander left her a widow sometime around 1687. Eventually she sold her husband’s holdings in Quidnessett and moved in with her daughter and son-in-law Beriah Brown, who was one of the “founding fathers” of the town. In 1709 she took the proceeds from the sale of her Quidnessett holdings and purchased 163 acres of land which extended from Wickford Junction all the way down Ten Rod Road to the land of Samuel Phillips and then extended south to the Annaquatucket River. Abigail lived there with her grandson until her death in 1719. She is buried in an unmarked grave in the Phenix-Brown-Hendrick burial ground, which is now located in the lower parking lot of “The Meadows” office complex. Abigail was the first major female landowner in North Kingstown, beating the more famous Updike sister by almost thirty years. This alone is enough to make her the historical matriarch of North Kingstown.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI

Immerse yourself in the impressionist works of Van Gogh

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has sold over 3 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions. Van Gogh’s art comes thrillingly to life flowing across multiple surfaces, appearing and disappearing, heightening guests’ senses and allowing them to become one with his brush strokes.
PROVIDENCE, RI

