We Love New England: Misquamicut Spring Fest

In honor of last weekend’s Mother’s Day holiday, this week’s column concerns mothers who have made a significant impact on local history. If you were to pick a woman as the “matriarch” of North Kingstown, that honor would have to belong to Abigail Phenix. Abigail was born in the middle 1600’s in Springfield, MA, to the family of Thomas Sewall. She married Alexander Phenix and they moved to the Quidnessett section of North Kingstown soon after. Unfortunately for Abigail (but typical for the times), Alexander left her a widow sometime around 1687. Eventually she sold her husband’s holdings in Quidnessett and moved in with her daughter and son-in-law Beriah Brown, who was one of the “founding fathers” of the town. In 1709 she took the proceeds from the sale of her Quidnessett holdings and purchased 163 acres of land which extended from Wickford Junction all the way down Ten Rod Road to the land of Samuel Phillips and then extended south to the Annaquatucket River. Abigail lived there with her grandson until her death in 1719. She is buried in an unmarked grave in the Phenix-Brown-Hendrick burial ground, which is now located in the lower parking lot of “The Meadows” office complex. Abigail was the first major female landowner in North Kingstown, beating the more famous Updike sister by almost thirty years. This alone is enough to make her the historical matriarch of North Kingstown.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI