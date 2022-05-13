ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

23 FWCS bus drivers call off Friday, causing delays and missed pickups

By Rex Smith
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43gD2H_0fdMjPAr00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — 23 Fort Wayne Community Schools bus drivers called off of work on Friday, leaving executives scrambling to get kids to school, according to the district’s Public Information Officer Krista Stockman.

Stockman said the district regularly deals with busses running late due to a driver shortage, but Friday’s large amount of call-offs left the district extremely short-handed, especially in the northern portion of Fort Wayne.

There were numerous late pickups, and although district leaders went out and drove every route to make sure there weren’t any kids standing at the curb waiting, some did end up missing school, according to Stockman.

She said parents of any student who had to miss school Friday because their bus never came could call and have it marked as an excused absence.

“That is certainly not the kind of service we want to provide,” Stockman said. Our transportation department has been working to make sure that all of those routes are covered this afternoon. So, we will have, for those students, busses on the way home.”

Stockman said they had to get creative to make sure everyone has a ride home Friday afternoon, and some of the schools did their part to help.

Jefferson Middle School students all called parents and arranged to get a ride home. Stockman said that freed up drivers for those routes to cover other routes that didn’t previously have a bus lined up for dropoffs.

While they made it through the day, Stockman said the shortage they’ve dealt with for years has been a struggle. She says they’re offering signing bonuses, retention bonuses, and full benefits for their open positions.

FWCS exploring solutions as bus driver shortage goes from bad to worse

She said when drivers agree to join on, she generally finds that they enjoy all the perks that come with the position.

“They find that they really love it. They love the work with the children,” Stockman said.

In the meantime, the shortage is causing the district to live within their means. One area Stockman said FWCS hopes to improve is its communication with parents regarding late busses.

“We know that’s a weakness in our system. So, what we’re looking at is can we do something more automated? We’re looking at some different software options, and hopefully we’ll have something in place by next year so that we don’t have to rely on so many manual steps to get that updated on our website and so that parents don’t have to go to the website and look and see ‘is my bus late,'” Stockman said.

Currently, drivers radio in when they are behind, which gets forwarded to the district office, and then that information is placed on their website.

Stockman said right now is a natural time to look at potential changes as longtime transportation director Frank Jackson is headed to retirement and Renee Dawson is set to take over.

Stockman said Dawson started several weeks ago and is training with Jackson for the remainder of the school year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 4

Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

Jogger struck by pickup truck in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A man suffered serious injuries after he was struck while jogging early Monday morning, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said. The department says crews were called to the area of Indiana 3 and Simon Road around 7:30 a.m. on reports that a pedestrian was struck. They say the man was jogging in the area when he was hit by a truck.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Off Road Vehicle Incident Injures Man In Allen County Sunday Night

LEO, Ind. (WOWO): A Pleasant Lake man was seriously injured in an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident in Allen County last night. Shortly before 9 P.M. Sunday, police received a call that a resident in the 8500 block of Gerig Road discovered an ORV overturned and on top of the operator. Garrett J. Mozena, 27, was removed from underneath the machine and transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center for treatment of a head injury.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Pleasant Lake man injured in ORV crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Pleasant Lake man was injured after the Off-Road-Vehicle (ORV) he was driving overturned on top of him Sunday night. Indiana Department of Natural Resources says that around 8:52 p.m., officers were called to the 8500 block of Gerig Road in Allen County and were able to get Garrett J. Mozena, 27, out from under the ORV. Mozena was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center for a head injury, the department said.
PLEASANT LAKE, IN
wfft.com

INDOT: Alternating lane restrictions planned for US 27 in Decatur

DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces alternating lane closures for road construction on U.S. Highway 27 in Adams County. INDOT says crews will begin concrete patching and ADA curb ramp work in both directions of U.S. 27 between U.S. 33 and Piqua Road in Decatur.
DECATUR, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
WANE-TV

Vehicle crashes through cemetery fence, catches fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A vehicle slammed through a fence of Lindenwood Cemetery and caught fire Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. along Lindenwood Avenue. There, a vehicle went off the east side of the roadway and crashed through a fence. Inside the cemetery property, the vehicle caught fire.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Semi crashes into Van Wert home

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – What was first called in as a lightning strike turned out to be a semi vs. house crash in Van Wert on Monday morning. Van Wert Police were called at about 4:27 a.m. to the area of U.S. 127 and Sunset Drive for a possible lightning strike, according to a media release.
VAN WERT, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Transportation Department#Fwcs#Jefferson Middle School
WOWO News

Severe Motorcycle VS Deer Incident Sunday In Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Authorities are investigating a crash that caused a road closure in Huntington for about an hour. The Huntington Couty Sheriff’s Department posted pictures to their Facebook page Sunday afternoon at around 4:45 p.m. Authorities told travelers to avoid the area of State Road 105 and Chapel Road because deputies are working a motorcycle versus deer accident with injuries. Because of the severity of the crash, the victim had to be airlifted from the scene. Further details about the crash, including the driver’s name have not been released and the crash remains under investigation.
HUNTINGTON, IN
abc57.com

Two 13-year-old girls arrested at West Side Middle School

ELKHART, Ind. -- Two 13-year-old girls were arrested after a fight at West Side Middle School Friday morning, according to Elkhart Police. Police arrived to the school just after 9 a.m. for reports of a fight between two students during a passing period. The two 13-year-old girls were taken into...
ELKHART, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WOWO News

Fatal Saturday afternoon crash in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash west of Syracuse Saturday afternoon. Authorities say that a 41-year-old Milford man was driving a 2017 Ford C-Max westbound on CR 1300 N. For an unknown reason, he crossed the center line, left the south side of the roadway and struck a fence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Missing Fort Wayne woman returns home safely: police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Silver Alert has been canceled for a Fort Wayne woman. The Fort Wayne Police Department was asking for the public’s help to find 72-year-old Janice Krueger, who had been reported missing Sunday morning. FWPD confirmed around 1 p.m. Janice had returned home safely.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

1 confirmed dead in SE Allen County house fire: police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person died Sunday morning in a house fire that filled the sky with smoke near the 14400 block of SR 101 South. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department confirmed one person, who was initially unaccounted for, died in the fire. Officials with the Monroeville Fire Department said members of the family who escaped the fire were taken to a hospital.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

1 dead, 5-year-old injured after car flips in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Kosciusko County police are investigating after a car flipped Friday, leaving the driver dead and a child injured. Just after 2:30 p.m., emergency crews in Kosciusko County were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash west of Milford. The investigation found a 2013 Cadillac XTS...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Two die in motorcycle, vehicle crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. – Two motorcyclists have died following a crash involving a vehicle on Monday morning, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department announced. The crash took place at 4:37 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 12 and Baldwin Prairie Road in Porter Township. When emergency personnel responded to...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WANE 15

Silver Alert canceled for Logansport man

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WANE) – The silver alert for a Logansport man has been canceled. The Logansport Police Department was investigating the disappearance of 71-year-old David Gaby. Gaby had not been seen since Saturday at 6:24 p.m. The alert was canceled around 6 a.m. on Sunday.
LOGANSPORT, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy