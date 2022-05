Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating two residential burglaries that occurred from April to May 2022 in the 1100 block of Ripley St (Silver Spring). Detectives have released surveillance video of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. The investigation by detectives has determined that the suspect forcibly entered two residences and fled the scene.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO