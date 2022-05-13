ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases

Sioux City Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's local crime and court...

siouxcityjournal.com

KCCI.com

Des Moines police have located missing 11-year-old boy

DES MOINES, Iowa — UPDATE:. CJ Bennett has been located and reunited with his family, police reported at 11 p.m. Des Moines police are requesting the community’s assistance with locating a missing juvenile Saturday night. According to police, 11-year-old CJ Bennett was last seen at 8:35 p.m. at...
DES MOINES, IA
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol investigating suspected murder-suicide

Tears were flowing as eight students with disabilities received their diplomas Friday. There was an impressive memorial in the metro Friday. The Federal Aviation Administration is hosting a three-day road show with drone experts. Only on 6: Omaha student dropped off at wrong stop. Updated: 6 hours ago. The district...
OMAHA, NE
KELOLAND TV

Man sentenced for murder at 14 now denied parole

SIOUX FALL, S.D. (KELO) – Thursday a man convicted of murder as a teen 26 years ago, was denied parole. In January 1996, then-fourteen-year-old Paul Jensen and 16-year-old Sean Springer told a cab driver to take them to rural Fort Pierre. On a gravel road, Jensen shot the driver, 28-year-old Mike Hare, multiple times. Jensen then took $40, got in the taxi and Springer drove off.
FORT PIERRE, SD
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Sheldon Morris, 33, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault -- third offense; sentenced May 3, 10 years prison. Luke Matthew Monical, 35, Sioux City, first-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced May 9, 15 years prison. Joshua Crow Hernandez, 38, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced May 9, five years prison.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Death of Iowa inmate under investigation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - An inmate at the Linn County Correctional Center has died after being found unconscious and unresponsive in his cell Saturday night. A deputy in the Linn County Correctional Center was performing a cell check when they discovered the inmate lying in his cell at around 8:20 p.m. Other staff members at the jail were called to the cell for a medical emergency, where they found the inmate wasn't breathing and had no pulse.
LINN COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Woman arrested for Assault

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 36-year-old Samantha Ann Cox of Red Oak on Saturday for Domestic Abuse Assault 1st Offense. Deputies transported Cox to the Montgomery County Jail and initially held her without bond. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Montgomery County Emergency Management assisted the Red Oak Police...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Weekend Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police reported two arrests over the weekend. Police arrested 32-year-old Kenny Joe Cunningham of Greenfield on Friday at the Creston Union County Law Enforcement Center. Authorities charged Cunningham with Assault. Officers transported Cunningham to the Union County Jail and released him later on a $300 cash or surety bond.
CRESTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man sought for failing to report back to work release program

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Corrections on Saturday reported that a man has escaped from a work release facility in Sioux City. Per the release: Briar Richard Merrick, a Walthill, Neb. resident, was admitted to the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility on Feb. 11, 2022 and failed to report on Friday.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Nebraska to pay $479,000 to settle inmate death lawsuit

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has agreed to pay $479,000 to the family of a “talkative” Scottsbluff man who was strangled to death in 2017 by a fellow inmate who didn't want a cellmate . The lawsuit filed by Terry Berry Jr.'s family against prison officials they...
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Sioux Falls man guilty of selling drugs that led to 2 deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A 53-year-old South Dakota man has been convicted of distributing a powerful synthetic opioid that resulted in the deaths of two people. A federal jury on Friday found Jeffrey Moore, of Sioux Falls, guilty of two counts of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death and one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Authorities said the victims died from fentanyl overdoses in November 2018 and June 2019.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCJJ

One killed in Cedar Rapids shooting, suspect arrested for murder

A Cedar Rapids man faces murder charges after a shooting Friday night. According to Cedar Rapids Police, a 9-1-1 caller reported hearing gunshots at 3906 Northwood Drive NE at about 9pm. Officers arrived on scene and located 39-year-old Ty Casey of Cedar Rapids suffering from a gunshot wound. Casey was pronounced dead at the scene.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Jesup man charged with beating seagulls with shovel

CEDAR RAPIDS -- On Nov. 5, 2021, Marco Island Police initiated an investigation into animal abuse after a report that a male suspect was hitting seagulls with a shovel. According to television station KCRG, police arrived on scene and found that one of the seagulls struck by the shovel received a broken wing and was no longer able to fly. It was later euthanized from the severity of its injuries. The bird is a protected species under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
JESUP, IA
KCCI.com

Jury delivers verdict in Michael Lang murder trial

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — After a short deliberation, the jury has delivered a verdict in thetrial of a man charged with shooting and killing an Iowa State Trooper. Michael Lang was charged in the murder of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith in April 2021. On Monday, the jury...
WEBSTER CITY, IA

