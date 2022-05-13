What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
CARROLL, Iowa — Several Iowa law enforcement agencies are collaborating on an investigation of a gentleman's club, the Fort Dodge Police Department reported. A search warrant was executed Thursday night at Ossy's Show Club, located at 1215 Plaza Drive in Carroll. Detectives are investigating allegations of possible underage female...
DES MOINES, Iowa — UPDATE:. CJ Bennett has been located and reunited with his family, police reported at 11 p.m. Des Moines police are requesting the community’s assistance with locating a missing juvenile Saturday night. According to police, 11-year-old CJ Bennett was last seen at 8:35 p.m. at...
Tears were flowing as eight students with disabilities received their diplomas Friday. There was an impressive memorial in the metro Friday. The Federal Aviation Administration is hosting a three-day road show with drone experts. Only on 6: Omaha student dropped off at wrong stop. Updated: 6 hours ago. The district...
SIOUX FALL, S.D. (KELO) – Thursday a man convicted of murder as a teen 26 years ago, was denied parole. In January 1996, then-fourteen-year-old Paul Jensen and 16-year-old Sean Springer told a cab driver to take them to rural Fort Pierre. On a gravel road, Jensen shot the driver, 28-year-old Mike Hare, multiple times. Jensen then took $40, got in the taxi and Springer drove off.
Sheldon Morris, 33, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault -- third offense; sentenced May 3, 10 years prison. Luke Matthew Monical, 35, Sioux City, first-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced May 9, 15 years prison. Joshua Crow Hernandez, 38, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced May 9, five years prison.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - An inmate at the Linn County Correctional Center has died after being found unconscious and unresponsive in his cell Saturday night. A deputy in the Linn County Correctional Center was performing a cell check when they discovered the inmate lying in his cell at around 8:20 p.m. Other staff members at the jail were called to the cell for a medical emergency, where they found the inmate wasn't breathing and had no pulse.
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 36-year-old Samantha Ann Cox of Red Oak on Saturday for Domestic Abuse Assault 1st Offense. Deputies transported Cox to the Montgomery County Jail and initially held her without bond. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Montgomery County Emergency Management assisted the Red Oak Police...
(Creston) Creston Police reported two arrests over the weekend. Police arrested 32-year-old Kenny Joe Cunningham of Greenfield on Friday at the Creston Union County Law Enforcement Center. Authorities charged Cunningham with Assault. Officers transported Cunningham to the Union County Jail and released him later on a $300 cash or surety bond.
SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Corrections on Saturday reported that a man has escaped from a work release facility in Sioux City. Per the release: Briar Richard Merrick, a Walthill, Neb. resident, was admitted to the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility on Feb. 11, 2022 and failed to report on Friday.
A call to police relating to Monday night’s shooting at Mercer Park has led to charges against an Iowa City teen who allegedly tried to hamper the execution of a search warrant. According to the Iowa City Police Daily Activity Log, just before 2:45 Tuesday afternoon a caller to...
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has agreed to pay $479,000 to the family of a “talkative” Scottsbluff man who was strangled to death in 2017 by a fellow inmate who didn't want a cellmate . The lawsuit filed by Terry Berry Jr.'s family against prison officials they...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A 53-year-old South Dakota man has been convicted of distributing a powerful synthetic opioid that resulted in the deaths of two people. A federal jury on Friday found Jeffrey Moore, of Sioux Falls, guilty of two counts of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death and one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Authorities said the victims died from fentanyl overdoses in November 2018 and June 2019.
A Cedar Rapids man faces murder charges after a shooting Friday night. According to Cedar Rapids Police, a 9-1-1 caller reported hearing gunshots at 3906 Northwood Drive NE at about 9pm. Officers arrived on scene and located 39-year-old Ty Casey of Cedar Rapids suffering from a gunshot wound. Casey was pronounced dead at the scene.
CEDAR RAPIDS -- On Nov. 5, 2021, Marco Island Police initiated an investigation into animal abuse after a report that a male suspect was hitting seagulls with a shovel. According to television station KCRG, police arrived on scene and found that one of the seagulls struck by the shovel received a broken wing and was no longer able to fly. It was later euthanized from the severity of its injuries. The bird is a protected species under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — After a short deliberation, the jury has delivered a verdict in thetrial of a man charged with shooting and killing an Iowa State Trooper. Michael Lang was charged in the murder of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith in April 2021. On Monday, the jury...
