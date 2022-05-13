Field of Light installation celebrates 3 shining years in Paso Robles. Here’s what’s in store

It’s been three years since British artist Bruno Munro installed 58,000 fiber-optic stemmed lights across 16 acres in Paso Robles, California, creating the popular Field of Light at Sensorio exhibition.

Sensorio will mark the occasion with an anniversary celebration on Memorial Day — Monday, May 30 — from 7 to 10:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Attendees will receive Sensorio baseball caps and complimentary slices of birthday cake and glasses of sparkling wine while supplies last, the release said.

Known for his sprawling, immersive light art, Munro unveiled the original Field of Light exhibit in May 2019, the release said.

In April 2021, Munro added the Light Towers exhibit, which features 69 towers built with more than 17,000 wine bottles illuminated by fiber optic lights.

Collectively known as Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio, the art installation attracts thousands of visitors each year.

The Super Flower Blood Moon rises Wednesday night over the Field of Light at Sensorio. Peter Schroeder

Although Sensorio was initially intended to be a temporary exhibit, organizers announced in December that the installation will stay in Paso Robles indefinitely . And it could be expanding.

Last year, Sensorio announced that it is designing a 2,500-square-foot-venue with a kitchen and bar that can be used for wedding rehearsal dinners, corporate events and meals featuring local wineries.

Admission to Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio costs $41 in advance or $47 at the door, $20 to $26 for kids. Children under 2 years get in free.

Tickets for the VIP Terrace and amenities cost $85 and up. VIP guests can add on a charcuterie or crudité platter for $110.

The Field of Light at Sensorio is made up of more than 58,000 stemmed spheres lit by fiber-optic cables. Joe Tarica/jtarica@thetribunenews.com

Active or former military service members and their families will be given a 50% discount on tickets sold on Memorial Day, the release said. Discounts are not available on VIP tickets and valid military identification must be provided.

Sensorio is typically open 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout the month of May.

For more information, and to buy tickets, call 805-226-4287 or visit sensoriopaso.com .

The Field of Light display at Sensorio in Paso Robles features nearly 60,000 solar-powered fiberoptic lights carpeted across a rolling oak landscape off Highway 46 East. Laura Dickinson/The Tribune

The newest attraction at the Sensorio Field of Light in Paso Robles is called Light Towers, a display of 69 columns assembled from 17,388 bottles illuminated by fiberoptic threads that gradually change colors. Each tower has 252 bottles. Joe Tarica/jtarica@thetribunenews.com

The Field of Light at Sensorio is made up of more than 58,000 stemmed spheres lit by fiber-optic cables. Joe Tarica/jtarica@thetribunenews.com