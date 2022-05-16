ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

Victim in Fatal Glen Burnie Drunk Driving Accident Remembered as Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Pastor

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 11 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yVUeK_0fdMiLzo00
Source: Family, Courtesy Photo

The woman killed in a recent Glen Burnie area drunk driving accident is being remembered as a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and pastor of a local church.

On May 12, 2022, 47 year old Tramellia Nicole Wright-Fox (pictured above), of Glen Burnie, died shortly after being struck by a drunk driver while getting help with fixing a flat tire near Route 10 and Ordinance Road, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.

Investigators say Kevin James Pickett (pictured below), 42, of Carroll County, was determined to be under the influence and arrested on the scene following a series of field sobriety tests administered by responding officers. He is cuurently being held without bond on multiple charges, including:

Manslaughter by Auto

Criminal Negligent Manslaughter

Homicide by MV impaired by drugs

Homicide by MV impaired by CDS

Driving while impaired by drugs

Driving while impaired by CDS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39kQbD_0fdMiLzo00
Source: Anne Arundel Cty Govt

According to a police department press release, the vehicle that Pickett was driving, a 2000 Ford Crown Victoria, was unable to maintain its lane of travel while headed southbound on Route 10 from I-695 towards Ordnance Road. At one point, Pickett's vehicle left its lane of travel and crossed adjacent lanes, crossing directly onto the right shoulder. As a result, Pickett's vehicle struck Ms. Wright-Fox, and also struck her vehicle, a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, the release said.

Ms. Wright-Fox reportedly leaves fond memories to be cherished by her husband of 26 years, Alvis Fox, Jr., five children and one grandchild. She also co-pastored, alongside her husband, at Lord's Church of Deliverance in Baltimore.

"I forgive him.," Wright-Fox's husband Alvis said during an interview with Report Annapolis News. "I pray that he finds Jesus and gets to know him."

Alvis attended Pickett's bail review at the Annapolis District Court. "Even though I forgive him, I still think that he needs to be held accountable for his actions," Alvis said.

Pickett was involved in a non-fatal accident and subsequently arrested in Eldersburg last year on several drunk-driving related charges, according to court records. A trial in that case has yet be scheduled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GmEw1_0fdMiLzo00
Source: Maryland Judiciary Case Search

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

Man Shot to Death in Glenarden

A man died after someone shot him multiple times in Glenarden, Maryland, on Sunday, police say. Prince George's County officers discovered 32-year-old Melvin Love Jr., of Severn, suffering from gunshot wounds on a sidewalk in the 3200 block of Reed Street about 7 p.m., police said. Love died at the...
GLENARDEN, MD
Daily Voice

Two Jars Of Marijuana Seized From Man's Car In Anne Arundel County: Police

Two jars of suspected marijuana were among a slew of illegal possessions seized from a Baltimore man's vehicle while he was driving in Anne Arundel County, authorities said. Police performed a routine traffic stop on Daquan Montay Williams, 22, in the area of Walton Avenue and Richie Highway in Brooklyn around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 15, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glen Burnie, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Glen Burnie, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Kevin James
Wbaltv.com

$16K reward offered for info in killing of man, pregnant woman

A $16,000 reward is being offered for information in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a man and pregnant woman. City police said Yahmell Montague and Angel Morgan Heather Smith were shot and killed Thursday night in east Baltimore as they sat in a car in the 300 block of East 23rd Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man & Woman Hospitalized In East Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting late Monday morning in East Baltimore sent a man and woman to the hospital, authorities said. Officers called to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2400 block of Brentwood Avenue about 11:10 a.m. found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, Baltimore Police said. The unnamed victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The severity of their injuries wasn’t immediately clear Monday. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Drunk Driving#Tramellia#Ford#Hyundai
Wbaltv.com

Man arrested after crash in Glen Burnie leaves woman dead

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A Sykesville man faces multiple charges after a fatal car crash in Glen Burnie left a woman dead and another person injured. Police said they were called around 1 p.m. Thursday to southbound Maryland Route 10 between the Beltway and Ordnance Road, where a Ford Crown Victoria struck Tramellia Nicole Wright, 47, of Glen Burnie.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

27-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Inside Vehicle In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 27-year-old woman in the White Marsh area, according to authorities. County officers found Whitney Hoover with a fatal gunshot injury inside a vehicle near the intersection of Silver Spring Road and Philadelphia Road at 1:21 a.m. on Saturday, police said.  They were initially responding to a report of a cardiac arrest, according to authorities. Hoover was pronounced dead, police said.  Baltimore County’s homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 410-307-2020.  Information may also be provided online through the Baltimore County Police Department iWatch program.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Upper Marlboro woman charged with firebombing homes in Waldorf, Hollywood

CHARLES COUNTY, MD  (May 13, 2022) – With the assistance of the Maryland State Apprehension Team, Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested a Prince Georges County woman on multiple charges of arson stemming from two separate firebombings last October.  Latrice Joneah Williams, 20, of Upper Marlboro, was arrested on multiple charges, including Arson 1st Degree and Manufacturing and […]
WALDORF, MD
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
33K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy