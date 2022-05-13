ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

Bills' schedule features most recovery time in NFL

By Nick Fierro
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zUNMv_0fdMiAHp00

Buffalo Bills hope to take advantage of major advantage NFL schedule is giving them.

As NFL schedules go, the Buffalo Bills are blessed with the easiest in the league in terms of rest and recovery time.

Their overall schedule strength is tied for the 12th most difficult, with their opponents owning a .512 winning percentage. However, the way the schedule breaks down, they will have some decided advantages.

In fact, the Bills will own the best net rest differential relative to their opponents in 2022, according to Seth Walder of ESPN.

That begins in Week 2, when they will host the Tennessee Titans on a Monday night. Because the Bills play at the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game on a Thursday night, it means they will have three extra days to rest and prepare than the Titans, who will play their season opener on a Sunday.

Although the Bills do go on the road to Miami for a Sunday game following that Monday night contest, their next short week won't come until November, then they follow a Sunday home game against the Cleveland Browns with a short flight to Detroit for a Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions.

Another Thursday game (at New England) is scheduled for the following week, followed by extra time to get ready to host the the Jets on a Sunday in Week 14.

Even with the two home Saturday/Sunday flex games on their schedule late in the season against the Dolphins in Week 15 and the Patriots to finish the regular season three weeks later, they are looking at more than a reasonable schedule which also features fewer overall travel miles than most other teams in the league.

What's more, their longest trip of the season is Week 1, after which they have three extra days to recover before their next game.

The Bills also won't face any teams who were off the previous week.

By contrast, their off week comes before a home clash with the Green Bay Packers, who will come in having played the week before.

Not an easy schedule, to be sure. But it could have been worse.

Much worse.

BOOKMARK OUR SITE: For more Bills news and features, visit SI.com's Fan Nation regularly .

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro . Email to Nicky300@aol.com .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The Browns Signed A New Quarterback On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room is now a little more crowded following their rookie minicamp. Cleveland has signed Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper, the team announced Sunday afternoon. Harper tried out at minicamp over the weekend. A 5-foot-10, 180-pound lefthander, Harper passed for 2,489 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021....
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Jameis Winston Reacts To Saints Latest Signing

The New Orleans Saints added some firepower to their offense on Friday, signing five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Saints have signed Landry to a one-year deal that's worth up to $6 million. He'll have a chance to rebuild his value before heading back into free agency in 2023.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Park, NY
Orchard Park, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Season#Packers#Titans#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Espn#The Cleveland Browns#Lions
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Buccaneers offer update on potential Rob Gronkowski return

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not yet received a firm commitment from tight end Rob Gronkowski about his status for 2022, and they do not know when they will receive one. Gronkowski remains a free agent, though he has made it clear he will either re-sign with the Buccaneers or retire. The veteran tight end has yet to make up his mind either way, according to coach Todd Bowles, and it is unclear when a final decision will come.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts The National Championship Game

The 2022 college football regular season will be here before we know it. The start of the 2022 college football regular season is only a couple of months away. Teams are a little more than two months away from reporting for fall camp. The regular season is set to begin in a little more than three months.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Was Finally Arrested On Friday

A longtime National Football League star was officially arrested on Friday after having a warrant out for his arrest. Earl Thomas, a longtime star defensive back for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, was apprehended in Texas on Friday, May 13. The former NFL star has been charged with a...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL.com Ranks League's Toughest Schedule This Year

With the 2022 NFL schedule now fully revealed, fans can begin projecting how their teams will do this fall. It is the time of the year when hope springs eternal, and some teams have more reasons to be hopeful than others. Not all schedules look the same on paper. Of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Josh Allen, Buffalo sports world grieve after tragic shooting

In the aftermath of a mass shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo that claimed the lives of at least 10 people, many in the Buffalo sports world have expressed their grief and well wishes to the victims, their families, and the Buffalo community. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen...
BUFFALO, NY
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
602
Followers
487
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy