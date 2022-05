Union City, Tenn.–After hours and hours of planning and building, the Martin Middle School Charger cardboard ship took to the waters at Discovery Park of America for the Cardboard Boat Regatta and had a fine showing. Organizers praised the seaworthiness of the STEM Club’s build. David Smart and Nathan Parker took the oars while Madi Advock, Lena Zimmerman, Izaiah Chua and Pike Hatchett joined club sponsor and MES librarian Stephanie Virgin, family and friends to cheer on their efforts. (Weakley Co. Schools photo).

MARTIN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO