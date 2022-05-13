ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

What you missed this week in notable York crimes and court cases

York News-Times
 3 days ago

yorknewstimes.com

York News-Times

Man with many aliases to be sentenced in York County theft case

YORK – A man known as Bhan J. Kuany, Kuany Riek and Riek Riek has changed his plea in a York County case involving felonies associated with criminal impersonation, counterfeit money and theft of a vehicle. Initially, he was charged with eight countss: theft by receiving stolen property with...
York News-Times

Man gets plea deal in meth case

YORK – Adam Williams, 22, of Seward, has pleaded no contest in a case where he was originally charged with possession of methamphetamine in York County. Due to a plea agreement, the charge was amended to attempt of a Class 4 felony. Williams was charged after a deputy with...
Norfolk Police make DUI arrest

NORFOLK - A Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop, late Saturday night, on a vehicle that failed to maintain driving in its lane and drove over a curbed median. Police identified the driver as 35-year-old Michael Keck of Johnstown, Nebraska. During the contact the officer could smell alcohol coming...
Wisner businesswoman dies in 2-vehicle accident

A Wisner businesswoman died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle accident Saturday morning. Tara Lantz, 38, owner and operator of Lantz’s Steakhouse, was a passenger in a pickup driven by her husband, Curt Lantz Jr. of Beemer when the accident occurred at 12:05 a.m. two miles east of Wisner on Highway 275. According to the Cuming County Sheriff’s office, a 2007 Honda Accord driven by Jacob Kenney of Omaha was headed westbound when it appeared to have crossed the center line striking Lantz’s 2017 Ford F-150 pickup which was headed east.
Police investigating stabbing in northeast Lincoln Friday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department investigating a stabbing in northeast Lincoln from this weekend. LPD said it happened outside a home near 56th and Fremont Streets a little before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to police, officers were called to the home for a report of a...
Assault victim taken to the hospital with CPR in progress

The Omaha Police department said one person was taken to the hospital with CPR in progress. Police say the person was assaulted near S 32nd Street and Drexel Street. The call came in around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. Police have not said how the person was assaulted yet. KETV will...
Fremont woman arrested for DUI

Fremont police responded at 10:06 Sunday night to investigate a possible disturbance in the 1800 block of North Garfield Street. As a result of the investigation, Jessica A. Prchal, 38, of Fremont was arrested for DUI+.15.
Two stabbed after argument, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people stabbed each other during a fight Friday evening, said Lincoln Police. Police were called to the area of 56th and Fremont Streets around 8:45 p.m. on reports of a stabbing. A man, 29, and a woman, 35, were each found with puncture wounds...
Teen critically injured in crash northeast of Lincoln, state patrol says

A 16-year-old was taken by helicopter to a local hospital after a crash northeast of Lincoln, near the Interstate 80-U.S. 6 interchange, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The teen, who has not been identified and remains in critical condition, was driving a Saturn Aura east on U.S. 6 shortly...
Henderson man arrested in Glenwood

(Glenwood) -- A Henderson man faces charges following his arrest in Glenwood. The Glenwood Police Department says officers arrested 34-year-old Myles Longcor Monday morning. Longcor was arrested on a charge of violation of a no contact order. He was taken to the Mills County Jail on no bond pending further...
