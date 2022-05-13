ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Accused NY subway shooter pleads not guilty to terrorism, weapons charges

By NTV Houston Newsroom
ntvhoustonnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man charged with last month’s mass shooting in a New York subway, one of the most violent attacks in the history of the city’s transit system, pleaded not guilty to terrorism and weapons charges in Brooklyn federal court on Friday (May 13). Frank James, 62, is...

ntvhoustonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox40jackson.com

NYC man pistol-whipped repeatedly during broad daylight mugging, video shows

Police in New York City are searching for a robbery suspect after video captured him pistol-whipping another man during a broad daylight mugging on Friday. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. in front of 217-17 89th Avenue in Queens, police said. The victim, a 24-year-old male, was walking home when...
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

4 Shot in Manhattan Overnight, 1 Dead, as Gun Violence Hits 25-Year High

Four people were shot in three separate incidents in Manhattan overnight, with one dead and another facing life-threatening injuries. This latest violence adds to a growing toll, with shooting incidents in the lower part of Manhattan now at a 25-year high. The first shooting happened in the East Village, at...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
Complex

R. Kelly Reportedly Befriended Accused Brooklyn Subway Shooter in Jail

​​​​​​R Kelly has befriended Frank James, the accused Brooklyn subway shooter, in jail, according to a new report from the New York Daily News. The disgraced R&B singer, who is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty in September of sex trafficking and federal racketeering, has reportedly hit it off with James at Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park. James is currently awaiting trial in the April mass shooting on the subway, which has him facing charges of committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system and discharging a firearm during a violent crime, after injuring 10 people. He pleaded not guilty to his charges this week.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank James
PIX11

Nurse stabbed to death near Brooklyn bodega

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A beloved nurse was stabbed to death in Brooklyn on Sunday morning, officials said. Cynthia McLeod, 55, was killed in front of a bodega near Van Buren Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard around 11 a.m., officials said. Police have not yet shared a motive in the deadly attack. Residents in the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Mass Transit#New York City Mayor#Violent Crime
Daily News

Man, 24, stabbed to death during quarrel on Brooklyn street

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death during an argument on a Brooklyn street, police said Sunday. The victim was knifed during a quarrel on 40th St. near 14th Ave. in Borough Park about 10:20 p.m. Medics rushed the victim to Maimonides Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released. “I’m shocked that happened,” said a neighbor who declined to give her name. ...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

2 bodies found in burning car in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Two people were found dead inside a burning car on the side of a Bronx road on Monday morning. NYPD officers responded to a 911 call just before 4:30 a.m. of a car on fire on Shore Road in the area of Pelham Split Rock Course in the Pelham Bay Park area.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn man charged with murder in Bronx triple shooting

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn man has been charged with murder three weeks after a shooting that killed a man and injured two in the Bronx.Police said they arrested Ariel Martinez, 23, on Friday.The shooting happened outside a deli on the corner of Clay Avenue and East 174th Street in Concourse on April 23.Police said Joshua Garcia, 27, died after being shot in the chest. Two other men, ages 39 and 34, were hospitalized in stable condition with gunshot wounds to their legs. Witnesses described it as a drive-by shooting."Seven shots. It was bam, bam, and then five more straight," Edwin Canaan told CBS2."I heard someone saying something in front of my building, and then they started shooting, like firing a gun off, and I got scared. And we saw the guy running," another witness said.Investigators had said the suspected gunman fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Terrorism
WDBJ7.com

EXPLAINER: Theory of white replacement fuels racist attacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators are still piecing together the motives of the mass shooter who killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, this weekend. But authorities aren’t hesitating to call it a racially-motivated attack. It’s given a spotlight to a racist ideology seeping from the Internet’s fringes into the mainstream.
BUFFALO, NY
PIX11

Man falls to his death from rooftop balcony in Manhattan: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)—A man died after he fell off a balcony on the top floor of a Manhattan building late Saturday night, authorities said. Police found the man, believed to be in his 30s, unresponsive and unconscious outside of a building on East 89th Street and Third Avenue at around 11:43 p.m., according to an […]
MANHATTAN, NY
theblockcrypto.com

New York crypto company CEO arrested by FBI, charged with fraud

The CEO of a New York City cryptocurrency company was arrested by the FBI on Thursday and charged with running a $59 million fraud scheme. A criminal complaint filed in Manhattan federal court charged that Eddy Alexandre, 50, of Valley Stream, New York, solicited funds from hundreds of individual investors after making false representations in connection with his EminiFX trading platform between September 2021 and May 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy