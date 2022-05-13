Accused NY subway shooter pleads not guilty to terrorism, weapons charges

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn man has been charged with murder three weeks after a shooting that killed a man and injured two in the Bronx.Police said they arrested Ariel Martinez, 23, on Friday.The shooting happened outside a deli on the corner of Clay Avenue and East 174th Street in Concourse on April 23.Police said Joshua Garcia, 27, died after being shot in the chest. Two other men, ages 39 and 34, were hospitalized in stable condition with gunshot wounds to their legs. Witnesses described it as a drive-by shooting."Seven shots. It was bam, bam, and then five more straight," Edwin Canaan told CBS2."I heard someone saying something in front of my building, and then they started shooting, like firing a gun off, and I got scared. And we saw the guy running," another witness said.Investigators had said the suspected gunman fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

