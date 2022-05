According to Highway Patrol, the crash involving a vehicle and motorist happened around 4:19 p.m. on PCH north of Mulholland Highway, near Leo Carrillo State Beach. According to CBS Los Angeles, CHP officer Stephan Brandt said the victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his family. Around 4:37 p.m. the Malibu Public Safety released […] The post Vehicle vs motorcycle crash leaves one person dead near Leo Carrillo State Beach appeared first on The Malibu Times.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO