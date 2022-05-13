Jackknifed tractor trailer closes part of Route 2 West in East Hartford

The Brewster Fire Department ambulance crew and the driver of the truck were transported to Danbury and Putnam Hospital with minor injuries. The truck was carrying milk, some of which spilled into the center median. Additionally, 250 gallons of diesel spilled requiring the response of DEP, DEC and Putnam County Haz Mat to the scene.
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Expect heavy delays and lane closures on I-84 Eastbound in Waterbury after a three car crash occured around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning. The crash occured between Exits 25 and 25A around 6:30 a.m. No other information has been released at this time.
A 27-year-old motorcyclist from North Jersey was ejected and killed in a Sunday afternoon crash on Route 80, state police confirmed. Jose Mora was heading westbound on a BMW motorcycle when he rear-ended a Volkswagen Jetta near milepost 22.2 in Allamuchy just before 1:35 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.
A stretch of the Long Island Expressway is closed after a serious crash.The closure, announced just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15, is in Nassau County on the westbound side between exits 42 and 43.Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - One person died following a serious car accident in Manchester on Sunday. Officials say they were called to Center and Fairview Street around 2:13 in the morning. When police got on scene, they found a car with heavy damage engulfed in flames. The car was found...
A deceased man was taken out of the water at the North Boat Landing on Sunday, Hartford officials said. According to the Harford Fire Department, emergency crew members responded to 20 Leibert Road at the North Boat Landing shortly before noon. The Hartford Police Department and medical examiners are still...
BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WFSB) - According to officials with LifeStar, there was a motorcycle crash on New Hartford Road in Barkhamsted. One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Pleasant Valley Fire Department (PVFD) along with Riverton, Barkhamsted East New Hartford Volunteer Fire Departments, New Hartford Volunteer Ambulance and...
Police have identified the Fairfield Prep junior from Shelton who was fatally stabbed over the weekend. Police say James McGrath, 17, died after he was stabbed outside a home on Laurel Glen Drive in Shelton just before midnight Saturday. Police say three other teens were also stabbed. One was seriously...
One person was killed following a crash at a New York auto dealership involving a truck driver from Connecticut. It happened on Long Island at around 3:35 a.m. Saturday, May 14 in Suffolk County, in the hamlet of Saint James. Robert Greene, age 33, of South Setauket, New York, was...
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police have arrested three people and seized several ATVs over the weekend. Police said on Friday, officers were able to seize three ATVs and one dirt bike. Police said an officer was conducting bike patrols in the downtown area when he observed a man driving a dirt bike in the […]
State officials are investigating after the fatal shooting of Bobbi the Bear by an off-duty police officer in Northern Fairfield County. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and local police are investigating after the bear, a mother to two cubs, was found shot and killed in Newtown on Thursday, May 12.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking storms that are moving into eastern Connecticut Monday evening.
A longtime Saddle Brook resident who was killed in a fiery wrong-way crash in Sussex County last week was laid to rest. Janet Esser, 58, was behind the wheel of a Ford Escape that crossed the double-yellow lines and crashed head-on into a Freightliner box truck on Ross Corner Sussex Road (Route 565) in Wantage Township last Wednesday, May 11, authorities said.
