East Hartford, CT

Jackknifed tractor trailer closes part of Route 2 West in East Hartford

By Evan Sobol
Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Part of Route 2 West in East...

www.wfsb.com

98q.com

Truck crashes into ambulance at Brewster highway accident site

The Brewster Fire Department ambulance crew and the driver of the truck were transported to Danbury and Putnam Hospital with minor injuries. The truck was carrying milk, some of which spilled into the center median. Additionally, 250 gallons of diesel spilled requiring the response of DEP, DEC and Putnam County Haz Mat to the scene.
BREWSTER, NY
WTNH

Three car crash on I-84 causes delays

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Expect heavy delays and lane closures on I-84 Eastbound in Waterbury after a three car crash occured around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning. The crash occured between Exits 25 and 25A around 6:30 a.m. No other information has been released at this time.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

One dies after car crashes into building wall in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - One person died following a serious car accident in Manchester on Sunday. Officials say they were called to Center and Fairview Street around 2:13 in the morning. When police got on scene, they found a car with heavy damage engulfed in flames. The car was found...
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Body Pulled From Water at Hartford Boat Landing: Officials

A deceased man was taken out of the water at the North Boat Landing on Sunday, Hartford officials said. According to the Harford Fire Department, emergency crew members responded to 20 Leibert Road at the North Boat Landing shortly before noon. The Hartford Police Department and medical examiners are still...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

LifeStar responds to motorcycle crash in Barkhamsted

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WFSB) - According to officials with LifeStar, there was a motorcycle crash on New Hartford Road in Barkhamsted. One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Pleasant Valley Fire Department (PVFD) along with Riverton, Barkhamsted East New Hartford Volunteer Fire Departments, New Hartford Volunteer Ambulance and...
BARKHAMSTED, CT
News 12

Police ID 17-year-old Fairfield Prep student killed in Shelton stabbing

Police have identified the Fairfield Prep junior from Shelton who was fatally stabbed over the weekend. Police say James McGrath, 17, died after he was stabbed outside a home on Laurel Glen Drive in Shelton just before midnight Saturday. Police say three other teens were also stabbed. One was seriously...
WTNH

Waterbury police seize ATVs, make several arrests

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police have arrested three people and seized several ATVs over the weekend. Police said on Friday, officers were able to seize three ATVs and one dirt bike. Police said an officer was conducting bike patrols in the downtown area when he observed a man driving a dirt bike in the […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Enfield Police Department's K9 Duo

Chief Meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking storms that are moving into eastern Connecticut Monday evening. A new Chief Meteorologist has been named, and it's our own Mark Dixon!. Updated: 6 hours ago. Student survey shows need for mental health support in Southington.
ENFIELD, CT

