Bronx, NY

Bronx Zoo buffalo join herd in Oklahoma

By The Black Chronicle News Service
blackchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Six American bison born at the Bronx Zoo joined a large herd at the Osage Nation in Oklahoma as part of a conservation program, zoo officials said Friday. The bison, three males and three females, were transferred this week to Pawhuska, Oklahoma, where...

blackchronicle.com

