What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases

KEARNEY, NE — Nobody is injured after a fire in northwest Kearney sent a tower of black smoke into the sky. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of 30th Avenue and West 52nd street around 1:40 Monday afternoon. Fire officials say a cluster of trees and grass caught fire and quickly sent up a significant amount of smoke. Nobody was injured and the house didn’t sustain any damage. The fire was started by discarded embers from a fire pit used the night before. Firefighters were on the scene for about 50 minutes.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO