What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases

THAYER COUNTY, Neb. (KLKN) — The Thayer County Sheriff's Office says deputies have spoken with friends of Clarissa Martin, who was first reported missing last week. We're told they shared messages from the 26-year-old after she was last seen on Wednesday, May 11th.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a teenager was found with a gunshot wound at a local Walmart over the weekend. We’re told officers were responding to reported gunshots near the south Locust Street store on Saturday, when they discovered the injured 17-year-old.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KLKN) — A 14-year-old Grand Island boy has been warned about making terroristic threats after police say he pointed a toy gun at another student. We’re told this happened Friday at Grand Island Senior High School, around 11:29 a.m. The 16-year-old girl is also a...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A teen received non-life-threatening injuries and Grand Island Police are looking for a suspect following a shooting incident in the parking lot of a Grand Island Walmart early Saturday morning. Around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of gunshots at Walmart, 3501 South...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a suspected murder-suicide that occurred early Friday morning in Custer County. Around 1:45 a.m., NSP was requested by local law enforcement to investigate a homicide near H Street and 13th Avenue in Broken Bow. The victim, Angie Miller, 45,...
DESHLER, Neb. (KLKN) – The Thayer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman. Clarissa Martin, 26, was last seen Wednesday at 11:30 pm. The Deshler woman is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 200 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. If you have...
BROKEN BOW, Neb. (KLKN) – We’re learning more about the victim of Friday’s murder-suicide in Broken Bow. Angie Miller, 45, was set to graduate Friday from the University of Nebraska – Kearney majoring in Elementary School Counseling. “The UNK family offers its condolences. Our hearts go...
BROKEN BOW, NE — New information is adding another tragic layer to the alleged murder-suicide in central Nebraska. University of Nebraska at Kearney officials say the victim was set to graduate today. The Nebraska State Patrol says police found 45-year-old Angie Miller dead in her home in Broken Bow...
Grand Island, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police arrested a man for attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old boy walking home from school Monday. The incident happened near 12th and Elm Streets as the boy was walking home from Walnut Middle School. Captain Jim Duering with GIPD said the boy noticed...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in North Platte over the weekend. According to police, on Saturday at around 5:16 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle accident in the area of N. Silber Ave. and E. 4th St. Officers arrived and found a two-vehicle accident involving a...
Craig Dean Howell, 46, North Platte and Kimberlee Marie Meyer, 48, North Platte. Marcus Lloyd Miller, 24, North Platte and Alyssa Elizabeth Vedder, 25, North Platte. Brandon David Fimple, 31, North Platte and Kirsten Rachelle Soncksen, 28, North Platte. James William Holtz, 79, North Platte and Glenda Sue Stevenson, 76,...
BERTRAND — When Jennifer Weber began a fundraiser to aid fire departments who battled recent southwest Nebraska wild fires, she was hoping to give back about $1,000. Weber has owned Pretty & Fabulous Boutique and T-shirt Print Shop in Bertrand since 2017. In April, she had a T-shirt designed to honor first responders. The proceeds from the sale of the shirts would be donated to local area fire departments directly affected by the fires. Within a matter of days, over $30,000 was raised.
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities discovered a body in a lake in Platte Valley area Monday. Polk County Sheriff's Office sent out a press release saying that around 7:00 p.m. boaters on Ernst Lake found a body in the water. Polk County Sheriff's Office, Duncan Fire and Columbus Fire and Rescue...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man charged in the killing of a toddler has pleaded not guilty in his case. Hall County District Court Records said Ryan Rivera-Meister, 26, pleaded not guilty to one count of committing child abuse resulting in death. His next court hearing is...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A body was found in a lake near Columbus on Monday around 7 p.m. by boaters, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. Shortly after the sheriff’s office, Duncan Fire, and Columbus Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene, the body was recovered from Ernst Lake.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On May 12, around 4:30 p.m., a dust storm advisory was issued, which warned of low visibility. A multi-car accident on Highway 30 closed the road and detoured traffic. The accident happened around mile marker 159. Due to low visibility from dust, responding agencies are unsure of the total number of cars involved in the accident. So far, only minor injuries have been reported.
KEARNEY, NE — Nobody is injured after a fire in northwest Kearney sent a tower of black smoke into the sky. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of 30th Avenue and West 52nd street around 1:40 Monday afternoon. Fire officials say a cluster of trees and grass caught fire and quickly sent up a significant amount of smoke. Nobody was injured and the house didn’t sustain any damage. The fire was started by discarded embers from a fire pit used the night before. Firefighters were on the scene for about 50 minutes.
GRAND ISLAND -- Downtown Grand Island’s Bartenbach Building is undergoing a major renovation. The historic building at North Locust Street and West Second Street is to become Artisan’s Alley under project partners Cathryn Sack and Gabe Coin. The building was purchased for $550,000 and will benefit from an...
Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. Some warrants may no longer be active. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine. 2 warrants: Failure to appear (2 counts) possession of controlled substance; Suboxone, Obstruct a Peace Officer, Driving under revocation, DUI, refusal, no valid registration, possess or use drug paraphernalia.
