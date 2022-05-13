ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases

Kearney Hub
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's local crime and court...

kearneyhub.com

NebraskaTV

Teen injured following shooting in GI Walmart parking lot

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A teen received non-life-threatening injuries and Grand Island Police are looking for a suspect following a shooting incident in the parking lot of a Grand Island Walmart early Saturday morning. Around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of gunshots at Walmart, 3501 South...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

NSP investigates suspected murder-suicide in Custer County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a suspected murder-suicide that occurred early Friday morning in Custer County. Around 1:45 a.m., NSP was requested by local law enforcement to investigate a homicide near H Street and 13th Avenue in Broken Bow. The victim, Angie Miller, 45,...
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska woman missing since Wednesday

DESHLER, Neb. (KLKN) – The Thayer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman. Clarissa Martin, 26, was last seen Wednesday at 11:30 pm. The Deshler woman is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 200 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. If you have...
DESHLER, NE
klkntv.com

Victim in Broken Bow murder-suicide set to graduate from UNK

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (KLKN) – We’re learning more about the victim of Friday’s murder-suicide in Broken Bow. Angie Miller, 45, was set to graduate Friday from the University of Nebraska – Kearney majoring in Elementary School Counseling. “The UNK family offers its condolences. Our hearts go...
BROKEN BOW, NE
knopnews2.com

Arrest made in attempted kidnapping of 13-year-old in Grand Island

Grand Island, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police arrested a man for attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old boy walking home from school Monday. The incident happened near 12th and Elm Streets as the boy was walking home from Walnut Middle School. Captain Jim Duering with GIPD said the boy noticed...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County Marriage Licenses

Craig Dean Howell, 46, North Platte and Kimberlee Marie Meyer, 48, North Platte. Marcus Lloyd Miller, 24, North Platte and Alyssa Elizabeth Vedder, 25, North Platte. Brandon David Fimple, 31, North Platte and Kirsten Rachelle Soncksen, 28, North Platte. James William Holtz, 79, North Platte and Glenda Sue Stevenson, 76,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kearney Hub

Bertrand woman's T-shirt fundraiser thanking firefighters spans across 47 states

BERTRAND — When Jennifer Weber began a fundraiser to aid fire departments who battled recent southwest Nebraska wild fires, she was hoping to give back about $1,000. Weber has owned Pretty & Fabulous Boutique and T-shirt Print Shop in Bertrand since 2017. In April, she had a T-shirt designed to honor first responders. The proceeds from the sale of the shirts would be donated to local area fire departments directly affected by the fires. Within a matter of days, over $30,000 was raised.
BERTRAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman's body found in Ernst Lake

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities discovered a body in a lake in Platte Valley area Monday. Polk County Sheriff's Office sent out a press release saying that around 7:00 p.m. boaters on Ernst Lake found a body in the water. Polk County Sheriff's Office, Duncan Fire and Columbus Fire and Rescue...
COLUMBUS, NE
NebraskaTV

Grand Island man pleads not guilty in death of toddler

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man charged in the killing of a toddler has pleaded not guilty in his case. Hall County District Court Records said Ryan Rivera-Meister, 26, pleaded not guilty to one count of committing child abuse resulting in death. His next court hearing is...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Body found in lake near Columbus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A body was found in a lake near Columbus on Monday around 7 p.m. by boaters, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. Shortly after the sheriff’s office, Duncan Fire, and Columbus Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene, the body was recovered from Ernst Lake.
COLUMBUS, NE
knopnews2.com

At least eight cars involved in Highway 30 accident

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On May 12, around 4:30 p.m., a dust storm advisory was issued, which warned of low visibility. A multi-car accident on Highway 30 closed the road and detoured traffic. The accident happened around mile marker 159. Due to low visibility from dust, responding agencies are unsure of the total number of cars involved in the accident. So far, only minor injuries have been reported.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

No injuries as trees and brush catch fire in Kearney backyard

KEARNEY, NE — Nobody is injured after a fire in northwest Kearney sent a tower of black smoke into the sky. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of 30th Avenue and West 52nd street around 1:40 Monday afternoon. Fire officials say a cluster of trees and grass caught fire and quickly sent up a significant amount of smoke. Nobody was injured and the house didn’t sustain any damage. The fire was started by discarded embers from a fire pit used the night before. Firefighters were on the scene for about 50 minutes.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Historic downtown Grand Island building coming ‘back to life’

GRAND ISLAND -- Downtown Grand Island’s Bartenbach Building is undergoing a major renovation. The historic building at North Locust Street and West Second Street is to become Artisan’s Alley under project partners Cathryn Sack and Gabe Coin. The building was purchased for $550,000 and will benefit from an...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County’s Most Wanted

Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. Some warrants may no longer be active. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine. 2 warrants: Failure to appear (2 counts) possession of controlled substance; Suboxone, Obstruct a Peace Officer, Driving under revocation, DUI, refusal, no valid registration, possess or use drug paraphernalia.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE

