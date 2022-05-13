ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit police searching for missing teen

By Alisha Dixon
Tv20detroit.com
 3 days ago

The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing teen. Jordan Smith, 17, of Detroit was last seen on May 11 at...

www.tv20detroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Unidentified woman’s body found in trunk of burning car in Detroit

DETROIT – An unidentified woman’s body was found Sunday in the trunk of a car that was burning on Detroit’s east side. At about 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, a silver Ford Fusion was on fire on Lakepointe Street, near Warren Avenue and Alter Road, according to Detroit police. A woman’s body was found in the trunk of the car. She was deceased but her body was not burned, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Police investigating 2 shootouts in 2 nights in downtown Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — It was a violent weekend in metro Detroit with two shootouts in two nights in downtown Detroit. On Saturday, Detroit police say officers shot and wounded a man during an exchange of gunfire between multiple suspects near Congress and Brush. In total three people were...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Suspect Wounded By Police During Shootout In Detroit

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/AP) — Police in Detroit were investigating a downtown shooting over the weekend that left three people wounded, including one by police officers. Officers responding late Saturday night in the area of Congress and Brush streets to the sounds of gunfire saw a shootout involving a number of people, the department said Sunday in a news release. The officers took cover and fired shots that struck a suspect the department said was armed with a weapon, police say. “At this time, the information available to the Department suggests that in response to this situation, the involved officers fired shots in the course of defending themselves and others at the location,” DPD said in the news release. “One armed suspect was shot as a result of the officers’ actions.” Two other people were wounded during the shootout. Each of the wounded was treated at hospitals. None of their wounds were considered to be life-threatening. Police recovered three guns from the area. Investigators were expected to review police body cameras and other video footage. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

38-year-old Detroit woman missing after leaving home

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 38-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit. Tamika Carroll was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday (May 11) on the 19400 block of Riopelle in Detroit. Officials say that she left her residence and did not return home. Police said she...
DETROIT, MI
miheadlines.com

Detroit Police need help to Identify Suspects in Photos

DETROIT, MI – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information from the community regarding a double non-fatal shooting. On Friday, May 13th, 2022, at approximately 11:54 p.m., in the area of Cadillac Square and Randolph, two groups of males exchanged words, then fired shots at each other. Two victims (a 17-year woman and a 22rd-year-old man), who happen to be walking by at the time of the incident were struck.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Police Precinct#Dpd
Nationwide Report

10-year-old dead, 3 teens injured following a fiery crash in Detroit (Detroit, MI)

10-year-old dead, 3 teens injured following a fiery crash in Detroit (Detroit, MI)Nationwide Report. On early Saturday morning, a 10-year-old died while three teens suffered injuries after a single-vehicle accident on Detroit’s east side. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place just after midnight on East Canfield Street, between Chene Street and St. Aubin Street [...]
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: May 16, 2022: Gunman in Buffalo planned to go to one more location to keep shooting, police say

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Police say the white gunman who killed 10 people in a racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store Saturday planned to go to at least one more location to shoot Black people. Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says the suspect planned to “drive down Jefferson Avenue and continue doing the same thing.” Gendron traveled about 3 hours from his home in Conklin, New York, to target Black shoppers. In a 180-page document posted online, the 18-year-old said he wanted to terrorize non-white, non-Christian people in order to get them to leave the country. The shooting was the deadliest in a weekend where shootings also occurred at a California church and a flea market in Texas.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man finds loaded gun in car rented at Detroit airport

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - To say that Tay's road trip from Detroit to Chicago got off to a terrible start would be an understatement. But he's definitely looking back and wondering how exactly he could have such terrible luck of having a blown tire as he got on the highway only to then have a car with a loaded gun left in it.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy