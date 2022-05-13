Detroit police searching for missing teen

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/AP) — Police in Detroit were investigating a downtown shooting over the weekend that left three people wounded, including one by police officers. Officers responding late Saturday night in the area of Congress and Brush streets to the sounds of gunfire saw a shootout involving a number of people, the department said Sunday in a news release. The officers took cover and fired shots that struck a suspect the department said was armed with a weapon, police say. “At this time, the information available to the Department suggests that in response to this situation, the involved officers fired shots in the course of defending themselves and others at the location,” DPD said in the news release. “One armed suspect was shot as a result of the officers’ actions.” Two other people were wounded during the shootout. Each of the wounded was treated at hospitals. None of their wounds were considered to be life-threatening. Police recovered three guns from the area. Investigators were expected to review police body cameras and other video footage. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO