Hastings, NE

Hastings College to host commencement on Saturday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The 136th Hastings College Commencement is scheduled to take place this weekend. It is set for Saturday, May 14, at 10:00 a.m. at Lynn Farrell Arena (800 E. 12th St.) on campus. During the ceremony, the College will award undergraduate degrees to...

Related
KSNB Local4

Two former Hastings Tigers win Fulbright Scholarships

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two former Hastings Tigers were offered big scholarships to allow them to travel abroad for their studies. Spencer Tessman and Tasia Theoharis received Fulbright Scholarships that will send them to Germany where they will emerce themselves in the culture and teach English to students there. Both...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Three Nebraska schools win $100,000 fitness centers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts and Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, announced on Monday the three Nebraska schools that were selected to each receive a $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Gothenburg School in Gothenburg,...
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

THREE SCHOOLS EACH WIN A BRAND NEW $100K DON’T QUIT!® FITNESS CENTER

(Lincoln, NE) May 16, 2022 – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced the three Nebraska schools that were selected to each receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Gothenburg School in Gothenburg, Johnson County Central Middle School in Cook and Millard North Middle School in Omaha as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit. This year, the NFGFC program will have gifted fitness centers to 40 states and the foundation plans to reach all 50 states in the coming years.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Spencer vs. the Pros - Hole #2: Elks CC, Hole #5

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After matching opening hole pars to kick off the summer-long series, I chose to stay in Hastings but venture out to Elks Country Club just east of town on Highway 6 to take on board trustee Don Runcie. We took aim at the Par-3, 5th Hole,...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Cody Johnson to perform in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Country Artist Cody Johnson with special guest Randy Houser will perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln late this summer. The concert is set for Friday, September 16. Tickets go on sale June 3 at 10 a.m. This spring, Cody Johnson landed his first #1 single...
LINCOLN, NE
unk.edu

UNK statement on death of Angie Miller

KEARNEY – The following is a statement from the University of Nebraska at Kearney on the death of Angie Miller, a student from Broken Bow. Miller, 45, died at her home early Friday morning in Broken Bow. “The UNK family offers its condolences. Our hearts go out to her...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Ignore your limits: Kearney High grad happily lives life against the grain

KEARNEY — Romello Henry likes to explore different areas of creativity. “I have a punk jacket with special stitching and patches,” said the 18-year-old Kearney High School grad. “I got a shirt a couple months ago that says, ‘I’d rather be quilting.’ I sewed it on the back of my jacket. That’s something really fun that I like to do.”
KEARNEY, NE
1011now.com

84-year-old receives diploma 63 years later

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For Carol Livingston the graduation this year was long-awaited. Livingston graduated from Alliance, Nebraska. She went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1955 to get her Bachelor’s in Business. Livingston says she’s a Nebraska kid and there was no other thought than to go to NU.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Season ends for Kearney baseball in loss to Elkhorn South

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Class A State Baseball Tournament loser’s bracket game took place between No. 8 Kearney and fifth-seed Elkhorn South Monday morning at Werner Park. The Bearcats put up a fight, but see their season end in a 10-8 loss to the Storm.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Stops selected for Grand Island’s GO! Passport

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - People will have the opportunity to see what all Grand Island has to offer when they take part in the GO! Passport Program. It’s put on by the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce and Grow Grand Island. They team up to get people to think and look locally and one way they do this is with this passport program.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Kernels baseball stays alive at State with upset over top-seed Norris

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Central City/Fullerton/Centura baseball and top-seeded Norris both lost their first round games in the Class B State Tournament at the end of last week. So, the two faced off against one another in the loser’s bracket of the double elimination tournament Monday morning at...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney grad learned getting out of comfort zone brings great reward

KEARNEY — Chloe King appreciates how one special worship leader pushed her out of her musical comfort zone — along with some powerful advice from her father. “I started in sixth grade,” she said of her musical career. “I played on the Wednesday night’s worship team at New Life. I was actually terrified, at first. I started on piano and then moved up to vocals. Nathan Elstermeier, the worship leader at the time, got me out of my shell. He said, ‘Hey, you’re going to be singing. I need you to be up on the stage.’ It really freaked me out but it was a great learning experience. It really helped me grow.”
KEARNEY, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net

Bender to retire after 32 years

After almost completely switching his career path in college, John Bender, associate dean of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communications, will walk out of Andersen Hall for the final time in August 2022. “I’m not a native of Nebraska,” Bender said. “I hadn’t spent much time...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Fans welcome to Bowlin Stadium on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Husker Softball team welcomes fans to join them at Bowlin Stadium Sunday, May 15 at 6 p.m. (CT) to celebrate the 2022 Big Ten champions and watch the NCAA Softball Championship Selection Show. Gates at Bowlin Stadium will open at 5:30 p.m. (CT) and the event is free.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

John Cook’s horse named Nebraska volleyball’s volunteer assistant coach

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Volleyball Team has gained a new coach this off-season. However, the coach has never even been to a practice. When Nebraska was on the road at Wisconsin and Purdue last season, head coach John Cook purchased a horse. Lindsay Peterson, his director of operations, found the horse in Kansas and told Cook it was going to go fast. So with the Big Ten Title on the line, Cook gained a new member to his staff.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Lexington boys soccer claim two spots in Top 5 Plays

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hard to believe it is already Sunday again, which means, Top 5 Plays are back!. 5. Doniphan Trumbulls Andrew Stock shot an eight over score of 80 which was good enough to land him fourth overall on the day. 4. Northwest girls soccer Lexi Lilenthal scores...
LEXINGTON, NE
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Lincoln, Nebraska

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Lincoln, Nebraska's capital, has a plethora of museums and cultural attractions, but it is also a university town with a lively and vibrant atmosphere. There are plenty of things to do if you decide to leave the freeway and spend some time here. Lincoln is a lovely, ancient town with a variety of excellent eateries and coffee shops.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Elm Creek breaks ground on new elementary school building

ELM CREEK, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) — Construction is officially underway on the new elementary school building in Elm Creek. The school district hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the nearly 12 million-dollar project this morning. Superintendent Dr. Bret Schroder says he grateful to the community for passing the 20-year...
ELM CREEK, NE
KSNB Local4

Huskers add three more titles at B1G Track Meet

MINNEAPOLIS - The Nebraska track and field team collected three more Big Ten titles on the final day of the Big Ten Outdoor Championships to give them a total of six for the weekend. Maxwell Otterdahl, already crowned the shot put champion on Saturday, made it a double on Sunday...
LINCOLN, NE

