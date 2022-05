Overnight and nightly ramp and road closures associated with the SR 417 Capacity Improvements project are scheduled for next week. Sunday, May 15 to Friday, May 20, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.: Northbound and southbound Orange Avenue at SR 417, for bridge work. Northbound drivers will be directed onto Town Center Boulevard and southbound drivers will be directed onto Wetherbee Road.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO