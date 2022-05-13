ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeborn, MN

Freeborn County Eagles Rugby Club at Home Friday May 13th (Audio)

myalbertlea.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron talked with Ron Eriksmoen about the Freeborn Country...

www.myalbertlea.com

myalbertlea.com

USC Golf wrapped up Gopher Conference Meet action Saturday at Oakview

The USC Rebel boys’ golf team participated in the final Gopher Conference meet on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Oak View Golf Course, near Freeborn, on a pleasant spring morning—probably the best weather so far this season. The Rebels were finally able to defeat Blooming Prairie—on the very...
FREEBORN, MN
Freeborn, MN
Freeborn County, MN
Minnesota Sports
KEYC

More bison calves being born at Minneopa State Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minneopa State Park is still adding new members to the bison family. As of Friday, the state park is home to nine bison calves. The first baby bison was born on April 29 and the newest was born Thursday. The park is still expecting six...
MANKATO, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

ID of Rochester Man Killed in Motorcycle Wreck Released

Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has released the name of the Rochester man who was killed Thursday evening in a collision involving his motorcycle and a semi-truck. 49-year-old Bret Christopherson was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on Highway 42 in Eyota. The State Patrol...
ROCHESTER, MN
myalbertlea.com

Albert Lea Fire Rescue reports to two fires over the weekend

NEWS RELEASE: No injuries reported in two separate fires in Albert Lea Friday evening into Saturday morning. Albert Lea Fire Rescue responded to two separate fires within a few hours Friday evening into Saturday morning, with no injuries reported at either fire. The first fire was reported at 9:27 p.m....
ALBERT LEA, MN
740thefan.com

Body found in area crews were searching for missing woman

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KFGO) – Authorities are working to determine if a body found in a Minnesota swamp is that of a woman reported missing more than two weeks ago. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said someone in a canoe discovered a body on Friday in the Eagle Lake area, near where search crews have been looking for 30-year-old Nyawuor James Chuol of Mankato. The cause of death has not been released. Chuol was last seen on April 25.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
KIMT

3 female juveniles arrested for breaking into Rochester smoke shop

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Three female juveniles were arrested early Monday for allegedly burglarizing Silver Lake Smoke Shop. Authorities were called at 1:28 a.m. to 1621 N. Broadway Ave. and found a rock was used to break into the business. Officers were able to locate a vehicle and a traffic...
ROCHESTER, MN
boreal.org

Video: Teen pulled from St. Croix River dies, identified

The beach near where a 17-year-old boy was pulled from the St. Croix River is pictured on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Photo; KSTP/Erik Rognerud. A 17-year-old boy who was pulled from the St. Croix River Thursday has died. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says authorities were called to the 2000...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: NO INJURIES REPORTED IN OWATONNA PLANE INCIDENT

No one was injured Friday evening when a single-engine aircraft went off the runway at Owatonna’s Degner Regional Airport, according to police. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Friday. Captain Jeff Mundale said the aircraft departed from Mankato and was a flight instructor and student pilot training for a...
OWATONNA, MN
Bring Me The News

Around 100 kids run from carnival fight into Northtown Mall

Northtown Mall in Blaine was locked down Saturday night after kids rushed into the mall following a large fight outside at the carnival located in the parking lot. The Northtown Mall Carnival, which began Thursday and runs through May 22, was the scene of what Blaine Police Department described as a group of "approximately 30 people gathering near the ferris wheel threatening to fight one another" around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Hit-and-run driver strikes tow truck operators in Rice County

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Police say a hit-and-run driver struck two tow truck operators before fleeing the scene in Rice County. A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol says the tow truck operators were working in the left lane of northbound I-35 to remove a vehicle from the center median when a black Lincoln MKZ went by the scene and struck the two men.
RICE COUNTY, MN

