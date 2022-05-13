Freeborn County Eagles Rugby Club at Home Friday May 13th (Audio)

Albert Lea Boys Golf hosted the Fairbault Falcons and the Winona Winhawks at Wedgewood Cove on Friday. Albert Lea needed to be both teams in order to remain in a three-way tie for first place in the Big 9 with the Spartans from Rochester and Raiders from Northfield. The Tigers...
ALBERT LEA SENIOR HIGH – 2, FAIRMONT HIGH – 5, Singles:. No. 1 – Jack Hagen, FAIRMONT HIGH def. Jack Doppelhammer, ALBERT LEA SENIOR HIGH, 2-6 , 5-7 , -; No. 2 – Noah Vetter, FAIRMONT HIGH def. Adam Semple, ALBERT LEA SENIOR HIGH, 7-6 (4), 4-6 , 6-10 ;
Local high school track. Any notification of usage would be appreciated. 4×400 Jaylin Raab, Aidan Deyle, Nik Petsinger, Sawyer Prigge 3:42.76. 4×100 Jaxon Beck, Matthew Mueller, Nik Petsinger, Aidan Deyle 49.12. 200m Jaylin Raab 24.99. 5 th Places. 4×800 Jacob Karl, Devon Nelton, Gavin Sletten, Conner Nelson 9:30.98...
The USC Rebel boys’ golf team participated in the final Gopher Conference meet on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Oak View Golf Course, near Freeborn, on a pleasant spring morning—probably the best weather so far this season. The Rebels were finally able to defeat Blooming Prairie—on the very...
Tigers ended the game early with 6 runs in the bottom of the 5th, to enforce the 10 run rule. Austin 2R, 5H, 5E Albert Lea 12R, 9H, 1E. Brennan Bakken lead the offense going 3 for 3, 4 runs scored, and 3 RBI’s, Carter Miller went 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minneopa State Park is still adding new members to the bison family. As of Friday, the state park is home to nine bison calves. The first baby bison was born on April 29 and the newest was born Thursday. The park is still expecting six...
Someone gets a gold star for their creativity and crafting abilities! Lake Chipotle, the unofficial official 10,001st lake in Minnesota, just got a tiny dock and sign welcoming visitors to the viral 'lake'. The sign is a miniature of a sign you'd see along any of the other lakes in...
Minnesota is famous for being the Land of 10,000 Lakes but thanks to severe storms Wednesday, it's actually more like 10,001 lakes, thanks to massive flooding at this pro sports stadium. Severe storms rumbled through parts of southeast Minnesota Wednesday morning, though the damage wasn't nearly as widespread as when...
If you live anywhere near Rochester, Minnesota, you know we live in a town that is known for excellent medical care. In fact, Mayo Clinic provides some of the best care in the world and people drive from Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and all over the country just to receive the best care in the world...including celebrities!
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has released the name of the Rochester man who was killed Thursday evening in a collision involving his motorcycle and a semi-truck. 49-year-old Bret Christopherson was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on Highway 42 in Eyota. The State Patrol...
NEWS RELEASE: No injuries reported in two separate fires in Albert Lea Friday evening into Saturday morning. Albert Lea Fire Rescue responded to two separate fires within a few hours Friday evening into Saturday morning, with no injuries reported at either fire. The first fire was reported at 9:27 p.m....
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KFGO) – Authorities are working to determine if a body found in a Minnesota swamp is that of a woman reported missing more than two weeks ago. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said someone in a canoe discovered a body on Friday in the Eagle Lake area, near where search crews have been looking for 30-year-old Nyawuor James Chuol of Mankato. The cause of death has not been released. Chuol was last seen on April 25.
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - A semi hauling heavy equipment on Highway 76 struck the bottom of a bridge underneath I-90 on Friday afternoon, which is leading to delays. The State Patrol issued the following statement about the accident on I-90 and milemarker 259. "Semi hauling heavy equipment traveling Northbound on...
Roll Up Your Sleeves! There's an Urgent Need for O- Blood Donors in Southeast Minnesota. Donation centers are open now at 2 locations in Rochester, Minnesota to help with the urgent and immediate need for O- blood. Why are O blood types so important?. O- is the blood type most...
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Three female juveniles were arrested early Monday for allegedly burglarizing Silver Lake Smoke Shop. Authorities were called at 1:28 a.m. to 1621 N. Broadway Ave. and found a rock was used to break into the business. Officers were able to locate a vehicle and a traffic...
The beach near where a 17-year-old boy was pulled from the St. Croix River is pictured on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Photo; KSTP/Erik Rognerud. A 17-year-old boy who was pulled from the St. Croix River Thursday has died. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says authorities were called to the 2000...
No one was injured Friday evening when a single-engine aircraft went off the runway at Owatonna’s Degner Regional Airport, according to police. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Friday. Captain Jeff Mundale said the aircraft departed from Mankato and was a flight instructor and student pilot training for a...
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police were called to the 1500 block of Bahama Ct. NW after a report that a female had fired a shot and a man fled the scene. The woman advised she accidentally fired a round into the ground and not at her boyfriend. Officers were through the...
Northtown Mall in Blaine was locked down Saturday night after kids rushed into the mall following a large fight outside at the carnival located in the parking lot. The Northtown Mall Carnival, which began Thursday and runs through May 22, was the scene of what Blaine Police Department described as a group of "approximately 30 people gathering near the ferris wheel threatening to fight one another" around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Police say a hit-and-run driver struck two tow truck operators before fleeing the scene in Rice County. A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol says the tow truck operators were working in the left lane of northbound I-35 to remove a vehicle from the center median when a black Lincoln MKZ went by the scene and struck the two men.
