Washington-based tuning company Trifecta Performance has become the first company outside of General Motors to crack the encrypted ECU for the C8 Corvette Stingray. The C8-generation Corvette utilizes GM’s latest Global B electric architecture, a connected system that must be encrypted to protect against cyberattacks. Software experts have been trying their hardest to crack GM’s well-protected ECU since the C8 Corvette Stingray hit the market in early 2020, but Trifecta is the first company to do it successfully. This will allow Trifecta to retune the C8 Corvette Stingray’s native ECU to better accommodate forced induction setups and other engine upgrades that may require a different air/fuel ratio or other settings to be adjusted.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO