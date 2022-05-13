Logan Co. man now charged with murder
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Charges have been upgraded against a man who was previously charged with malicious assault.
Logan County Sheriff Paul Clemens tells 13 News that Steven Duty is now facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection to the death of Kelly Hampton.
Deputies say she died at the hospital after he attacked her with a hammer during an incident in August 2021. The change in charges comes after the Logan County Sheriff’s Department received the medical examiner’s report which ruled Hampton’s death a homicide.
Sheriff Clemens says that the malicious assault charge has been dropped in exchange for the first-degree murder charge.
During the original investigation, deputies discovered a video on Hampton’s phone of a fight between Hampton and Duty when the victim said at least four times that Duty hit her with a hammer. She also said he hit her with a shoe and a belt.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 1