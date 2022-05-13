ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan Co. man now charged with murder

By Amanda Barren
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Charges have been upgraded against a man who was previously charged with malicious assault.

Logan County Sheriff Paul Clemens tells 13 News that Steven Duty is now facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection to the death of Kelly Hampton.

Deputies say she died at the hospital after he attacked her with a hammer during an incident in August 2021.  The change in charges comes after the Logan County Sheriff’s Department received the medical examiner’s report which ruled Hampton’s death a homicide.

Sheriff Clemens says that the malicious assault charge has been dropped in exchange for the first-degree murder charge.

During the original investigation, deputies discovered a video on Hampton’s phone of a fight between Hampton and Duty when the victim said at least four times that Duty hit her with a hammer.  She also said he hit her with a shoe and a belt.

