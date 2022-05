(Lincoln, NE) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is commenting on the State’s revenue receipts for April 2022, which topped projections by over $375 million for the month. “Nebraska is attracting investment from companies who are bringing great-paying jobs to the Good Life,” said Gov. Ricketts. “The growth we’ve seen has consistently led to revenues well above forecasts. These surplus revenues paved the way for historic tax relief in the 2022 legislative session. Our ongoing financial strength sets the stage for even more tax relief down the road.”

