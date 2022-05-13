Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Coordinate in Shades of Pink for Good Mourning Premiere

Al Pacino and new girlfriend Noor Alfallah aren’t letting a little 54-year age difference get in the way of a good time! The House of Gucci and Godfather star and his date celebrated his 82nd birthday in style at West Hollywood Italian eatery Jones on April 24. For their evening out, Noor, 28, and Al seemed almost deliberately coordinated in photos published by The Daily Mail, with the famous octogenarian wearing a casual black suit and tennis shoes, and Noor rocking yoga pants, black boots, and a face mask. Al made sure to remain “Hollywood” with his night sunglasses, and he had a pair of AirPods in his pocket. He also rocked a Shrek iPhone case, a fun nod to the popular 2001 animated film. The couple appeared to be celebrating the birthday with a group of additional friends.

