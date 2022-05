Heidi Toth, an ASU Online undergraduate student studying religious studies and a full-time employee at Northern Arizona University, recently took a class project out of the classroom and into a conference room full of historians. She presented at the 2022 New Mexico-Arizona History Convention in Las Cruces, New Mexico earlier this month with research she began collecting last semester in a history of genocide course.

