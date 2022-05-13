ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Board approves teachers’ contract

By By Matt DeBow
 3 days ago

The Stillwater Area Public Schools Board approved the St. Croix Education Association’s Teachers’ contract for 2021-2023 on a 6-1 vote at Stillwater Area Public Schools board meeting on Thursday, April 28.

SCEA is the teachers’ union for the Stillwater Area Public Schools district, and the union approved the agreement on April 22. The agreement runs from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2023.

Cindy Gustafson, Human Resources Director at Stillwater Area Public Schools, spoke to the district school board at its April 28 meeting about the terms of the contract. It took district and union reps about a year and 11 meetings to reach

an agreement

“There were countless hours in terms of those meeting and then the prep meetings that everyone participated in,” Gustafson said.

Representing the teachers in the contract negotiations were former SCEA president Josiah Hill who was replaced by Tony Klehr during negotiations because Hill took an administrative position, Brandon Auge, Aaron Danielson, Todd Kapsner, Kim Schneider, Jason Taverna and Darby Whitehill.

The district was represented by assistant superintendent Jennifer Cherry, board member Katie Hockert, interim superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt, board member Bev Petrie and Director of Finance John Thein.

Teachers will receive a 1.5% increase in year one of the contract and a 2.75% increase in year two. The district also agreed to increase its match to 3.5% in teachers’ 403b accounts in the second year of the contract, and teachers can receive that benefit when they start employment instead of having to wait a set amount of time.

The agreement calls for step and lane increases for every year of the con-tract, district contribution caps continue to be 85% district paid 15% teacher paid, fully paid dental insurance.

Through the negotiated contract, the district updated its policy about lane changes. The contract adds a doctorate lane starting in the 2021-22 school year.

The district uses a salary matrix that contains two lanes used to calculate pay: education and years of experience.

Lane changes are when a teacher takes more classes and moves across the salary matrix because of the added education, Gustafson explained.

“Right now, in the year a contract is being negotiated we would hold all of those and not process them right away,” Gustafson said. “So there would be a delay in that payment for teachers.”

The new contract eliminates the delay.

“This will be important as we have teachers spending money to take these courses all their own, and are looking for that increase in salary to help offset those costs — particularly if they have taken student loans to do so,” Gustafson said.

Board members voiced support for eliminating the delay because teachers are spending money out of their own pockets for those courses.

Board response

Board member Hockert said a theme that came through from discussion was that teachers were willing to work with the district to reach common ground.

“One of the ways that came through was accepting the 1.5% increase in the first year,” Hockert said. “That was something we felt was important since our levy dollars (will) come in the second year of the contract.”

In the November 2021 general election, voters approved the district’s renewal of its operating levy. The renewal also increased the amount by $2.7 million more per year. That increase starts in the 2022-23 school year.

“We appreciate that the SCEA members heard us and understood that was helping us as a district out even more,” Hockert said. “We did this on a little longer schedule than ideal, but we didn’t end up in mediation this time, and we weren’t the last in the state.”

The prior contract for 2019-2021 was approved in February 2021 after a lengthy negotiation process, school board member changes and that contract agreement was aided by a mediator. While the district and SCEA weren’t the last to reach an agreement contract in the state, educators were working under an expired contract.

Board member Tina Riehle, who cast the sole dissenting vote, objected to the total price tag. The agreed-upon contract costs $250,000 more than what the district originally proposed.

“At some point we have to make a difference inside the buildings and in-side our classrooms,” Riehle said. “We are one of the highest paid districts in the state. It’s very competitive here and we are lacking in academic outcomes.”

Riehle said she would rather see that money spent in classrooms.

“At some point we can’t catch up,” she said. At some point we can’t have those extra supports in there if we have extravagant packages.”

Board member Petrie disagreed with Riehle’s take.

“I don’t feel as though this is an extravagant contract at all,” Petrie said. “When you average out the amounts between the two years this is actually slightly less (of a raise amount) than what is the state average.”

While Stillwater teachers are well paid compared to other districts, Stillwater also has higher class sizes.

“So (teachers) are managing more students,” Petrie said. “So we do expect they are well paid, we do expect more of them perhaps. I don’t think this contract is excessive considering what our teachers have done over the last two years with COVID. They have really gone the extra mile. So we did pay a little more than what our original parameter was. I guess I feel as that’s not out of line.”

Comments / 0

ABOUT

The Stillwater Gazette is the St. Croix Valley’s weekly news source since 1870 and publishes Fridays. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.stillwatergazette.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/stillwater_gazette/

