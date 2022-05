Drew Brees began working for NBC after he retired from the NFL, but the former New Orleans Saints star is already moving on to different things. Brees will not return to NBC as an analyst next season, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Brees believed he would eventually become a game analyst when he took the job, but Cris Collinsworth is not going anywhere. Collinsworth will call games alongside Mike Tirico in 2022 now that Al Michaels has left for Amazon.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO