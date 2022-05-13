UPDATE: Scene cleared, HWY open after Scribner methane leak

UPDATE: 4:40 p.m.

On Friday afternoon, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and the City of Scribner confirmed that residents who live within 500 feet of 2nd Street were evacuated following a methane leak. It's estimated that at least a dozen homes were affected.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office spoke with 3 News Now around 4:40 in the afternoon saying that the scene was "cleared and everyone has gone home." A deputy also tweeted that Highway 275 was back open after being closed to traffic during the emergency response.

The city said in a social media post that a tank has been breached and the fumes have caught fire. Authorities told 3 News Now that the incident is located near Highway 275 and County Road F.

