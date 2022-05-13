ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scribner, NE

UPDATE: Scene cleared, HWY open after Scribner methane leak

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kJwhQ_0fdMYxo800

UPDATE: 4:40 p.m.

On Friday afternoon, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and the City of Scribner confirmed that residents who live within 500 feet of 2nd Street were evacuated following a methane leak. It's estimated that at least a dozen homes were affected.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office spoke with 3 News Now around 4:40 in the afternoon saying that the scene was "cleared and everyone has gone home." A deputy also tweeted that Highway 275 was back open after being closed to traffic during the emergency response.

The city said in a social media post that a tank has been breached and the fumes have caught fire. Authorities told 3 News Now that the incident is located near Highway 275 and County Road F.

Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

(Pottawattamie Co.) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests. Timothy Jess Paulson Abboud, 50, was arrested after Deputies were dispatched to a civil situation on Pioneer Trail near Silver City. Paulson Abboud was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) 1st Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Deputies seized one clear bag of a white crystal substance and one clear plastic container of a white crystal substance along with three pipes with residue and a clear smoking device.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
1011now.com

Police investigating stabbing in northeast Lincoln Friday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department investigating a stabbing in northeast Lincoln from this weekend. LPD said it happened outside a home near 56th and Fremont Streets a little before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to police, officers were called to the home for a report of a...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha house fire leaves two injured early Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A large house fire occurred early Sunday morning and left two people injured. The Omaha Fire Department says a house fire was reported near 31st and Jefferson Street at 3:18 a.m. Sunday. Crews arrived and extinguished the fire after a short time. A man and woman...
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

