J. Prince Calls Out Wack 100 For Undermining Free Larry Hoover Efforts, Allegedly

By Martin Berrios
Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago

Source: @jprincerespect / Instagram

Wack 100 continues to get under Hip-Hop’s skin. His newest critic is J. Prince who claims he is thwarting his attempts to free Larry Hoover.

As per Complex the Rap-A-Lot Records mogul is taking issues with one of Rap’s most polarizing figures. On Monday, May 9 he called out the record executive turned social media star for taking action that he perceives to be harmful to the ongoing efforts to get Larry Hoover out of jail. “It’s no secret that I, along with the Hoover family, lawyers, and friends are fighting hard for Larry Hoover freedom,” J. Prince said in an audio clip that accompanied the Instagram post. “Meanwhile, this dude Wack and Karen Chapman, have taken the position to work against the Hoover family by trying to monetize off his name and withhold footage that could contribute to his freedom.”

He went on to point to a Clubhouse chat where Wack denied stealing from the Hoover family. “If it’s one thing this Wack dude is telling the truth about is that I don’t f*** with him,” Prince added. “When I was in L.A. talking to this lyin’ ass n***a, never once did he take the position that he was partners in the theft of the Hoover family’s like he’s doing in that rehearsed conversation with them clowns.”

James went on to add further detail to the messy situation. “Now, what he is not telling the truth about is why. So, listen up, there’s a woman by the name of Karen Chapman that was entrusted by the Hoover family to interview Larry Hoover with the understanding of bringing the interview back to the family.” The tea didn’t stop there. “She decided to run off with the interview and a fake fraud contract claiming Larry Hoover signed all his rights away for nothing,” he continued. “Larry Hoover is far from being a dummy, so for Wack and Karen to be taking a position on disrespecting the Hoover family by attempting to sell Larry Hoover’s likeness without the family’s permission is a mistake — for whomever [is] considering buying it.”

He closed his message by referencing Wack’s recent dealings with 6ix9ine; essentially labeling him an opportunist. “A n***a that will kiss a rat in the mouth, for any amount of money, is capable of anything… Don’t follow this clown.” You can see the post in question below.

Photo: @jprincerespect

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

