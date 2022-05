Delran Middle School celebrated Go Green Day on April 29 to kick off a new food waste/composting initiative at the school that began this month. Back in late June 2021, Sustainable Jersey invited schools from across the state to submit proposals for participation in “Sustainable Jersey for Schools” and to be part of its pilot program. The school was selected in early August as one of three in New Jersey to participate and it received a $25,000 grant from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

DELRAN, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO