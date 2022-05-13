Man sentenced to life for murder of Courtney Anderson

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Courtney Anderson.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Vicksburg police responded to the shooting on November 27, 2019 on Halls Ferry Road. Courtney Anderson was found shot in the chest. Police said Jason Skinner was arrested five hours later while carrying a sawed-off shotgun.

The jury returned a guilty verdict after 15 minutes of deliberation on Thursday, May 12. A judge sentenced him to life in prison in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

