ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Man sentenced to life for murder of Courtney Anderson

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtoTp_0fdMVcyy00

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Courtney Anderson.

Pearl mother charged with attempted murder of infant

Vicksburg Daily News reported Vicksburg police responded to the shooting on November 27, 2019 on Halls Ferry Road. Courtney Anderson was found shot in the chest. Police said Jason Skinner was arrested five hours later while carrying a sawed-off shotgun.

The jury returned a guilty verdict after 15 minutes of deliberation on Thursday, May 12. A judge sentenced him to life in prison in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Man gets life for murder of James Hankins

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Joshua Dukes was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of 85-year-old James Hankins and three others people in 2015 and 2016. Dukes was found guilty of four counts of capital murder. He was found guilty of shooting Hankins in the head during a robbery […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged in armed carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to an armed carjacking that took place on Saturday, May 14. Jackson police said the victim was walking to his 2007 Toyota Avalon on Sykes Road when three men threated him with guns for the car keys. Investigators said Serjalmist Dewayne Boyd was charged with […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with multiple burglaries in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man on Monday, May 16 in connection to four burglaries that happened over the weekend. Police arrested Zachary James Thames, 28, for burglaries at Fox’s Pizza on Old Highway 11, Miracle Nails on Old Highway 11 and Yamato Japan on Hardy Street. He was also arrested in […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WAPT

$1 million bond set for Jackson murder suspect

JACKSON, Miss. — A man charged with murder made his initial appearance in court Monday in connection with the death of a man killed outside of a Jackson fast-food restaurant. A judge set bond at $1 million for Jarrick Sumrell, 27, who is suspected of shooting and killing Steven...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vicksburg, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Vicksburg, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed on West Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was shot and killed. The incident happened outside a home in the 1600 block of N. West Street on Monday, May 16. Officer Sam Brown said Jimmy Pierce, 50, was shot twice in the chest by the unknown suspect. According to Brown, the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Balloon release, candlelight vigil for Pearl infant allegedly killed by mother

Pearl, Miss. (WJTV) – A community in Pearl held a balloon release and candlelight vigil for eight-week-old Khalysie Lashay Jolley, who died Saturday, May 14, after allegedly being slammed against the road repeatedly by her mother on Thursday, May 12. It was an emotional evening in Pearl as friends and family of 20-year-old Makaylia Jolley […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for murder after woman’s body found in Leaf River

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a man is wanted in connection to the murder of Brittany Nicole Holifield. She was found dead in the Leaf River on Sunday, May 15. Boaters discovered her body near the Highway 590 bridge and a boat ramp. Holifield’s body was taken to the Mississippi Crime […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Prison#Violent Crime#Vicksburg Daily News#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Woman identified after body recovered from Leaf River

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman whose body was found in the Leaf River in Jones County on Sunday, May 16 has been identified. Boaters reported the body was found near the Highway 590 bridge and boat ramp. The Mississippi Crime Lab in Gulfport identified the body as Brittany Nicole Holifield, 32, of Laurel. […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Man shot bush hogging Saturday

A Neshoba County man has been arrested for shooting a neighbor who was bush hogging Saturday northwest of Union in rural Neshoba County. The suspect, Justin Hagan, 41, 10181 Road 307, Union, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon after hiding in the woods and shooting at the man the authorities have not identified.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOK-TV

MPD identifies homicide victim

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department Monday released the name of a man who was found shot inside a vehicle early Sunday. He was identified as 43-year-old Gary Moffite. MPD said officers responded to Eastern Gardens Apartments at 3:30 a.m. Sunday and found a man inside a vehicle...
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Pearl woman charged with capital murder after infant dies

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pearl woman has been charged with capital murder after her eight-week-old infant died on Saturday, May 14. On Thursday, May 12, Pearl police said they were made aware of a woman who had “repeatedly and forcibly” thrown a baby on the road around 2:00 p.m. on North Bierdeman Road. When officers arrived, […]
PEARL, MS
WLBT

1 dead in Madison Co. crash; child transferred to hospital

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead following a crash in Madison County on Sunday morning. According to officials, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 16 near Highway 17 in Madison Co. Fifty-one-year-old Little R. Smith of Canton was traveling east in a...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Rankin County deputies seize 20 pounds of cocaine after traffic stop

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, May 16, Rankin County deputies seized 20 pounds of cocaine after a traffic stop. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made the traffic stop on a GMC pickup truck on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. During the stop, deputies said they believed the driver, 26-year-old […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Body recovered from Leaf River in Jones County

UPDATE: JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators have identified the body as female. The body was taken to the Jones County Morgue in Ellisville. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said an investigation into the cause of death and the identity of the person is being completed with “utmost urgency.” Anyone with information about the body […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy