Vernon, CT

EXCLUSIVE: Richard Dabate Jury Foreperson Says Data Doesn't Lie

By Shannon Miller, Staff
NBC Connecticut
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vernon woman who was the foreperson of the jury that convicted Richard Dabate this week of murdering his wife, Connie, in 2015, spoke exclusively with NBC Connecticut Friday about how the jury reached its verdict. Valerie Bonnett says she wants people to understand how she and her fellow...

