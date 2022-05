Young people from middle school to college age are invited to join Multnomah County’s second Youth Mental Health Forum on Saturday, May 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. The forum is a way for people to connect with peers and share with elected officials their ideas that could inform policies around mental health access and care. Youth are invited to attend all or part of the event. It will feature behavioral health providers, a resource fair and affinity spaces. There is no cost and lunch is included.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO