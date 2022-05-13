ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospital chaplain finds unique strategy to combat COVID fatigue

By Radio Pacific, Inc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(LOS ANGELES) — As the United States marks one million COVID deaths, comfort is something neither families of the dead nor front-line health care workers have known during the past two years. The stress has been enormous for health care workers. The Rev. Hannah Rhiza at Cedars-Sinai Marina...

optometrytimes.com

COVID-19: Increased incidence of RVOs post-diagnosis

Researchers report that the incidence of retinal vein occlusions increased in the 6 months following COVID-19 diagnosis. California researchers led by Bobeck S. Modjtahedi, MD, from the Department of Research and Evaluation, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Department of Clinical Science, Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine, both in Pasadena, and the Eye Monitoring Center, Kaiser Permanente Southern California, Baldwin Park, and colleagues reported that the incidence of retinal vein occlusions (RVOs) but not retinal artery occlusion (RAOs), increased in the 6 months after COVID-19 diagnosis.1.
PASADENA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

City ponders big project to battle mental health crisis

Santa Monica, Los Angeles County and the State are embroiled in a mental health care crisis and nowhere is this more visible locally than on the city’s streets where individuals experiencing extreme mental illness frequently languish and sometimes perish. The shortage in mental health care is also seen in...
SANTA MONICA, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Thousands Strike at Cedars-Sinai Over Wages and Protections

Since May 9, thousands of workers at Cedars-Sinai hospital have been out on strike over what they describe as low wages and unsafe working conditions. The strike comes as Cedars-Sinai negotiates a new contract with the union representing staff in maintenance, service and clinical support. Workers with the Service Employees...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS LA

COVID hospitalizations on the rise in LA, OC counties

COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County are now above 300 for the first time since March. Around 319 patients were hospitalized in the county due to the coronavirus as of Sunday, up 21 since Friday. Hospitalizations were also up in Orange County with 87 patients. In the Inland Empire, hospitalizations were down with 59 people.As of Friday, LA County recorded the highest number of new cases of COVID since February 18 at 4,025 cases, a stark increase, as well as six additional deaths. Public health officials were urging the public to get vaccinated, if unvaccinated, and get boosted. "Vaccines still provide the strongest protection against the more infectious subvariants, but their effectiveness wanes over time, making it critical for residents to become fully vaccinated, if not already, and to receive their boosters, if due, against COVID-19 now," the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a press release on Friday. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Next City

L.A. Jobs Program Creates Opportunities for Employment, Stability After Incarceration

In the early months of COVID-19, unemployment in the U.S. soared to over 14%, and some experts feared it would grow even closer to Great Depression highs of about 25%. While the latest figures from January show a return to pre-pandemic levels of 4%, for those recently incarcerated, those Great Depression statistics remain the norm. According to a report from the Prison Policy Initiative, formerly incarcerated people are unemployed at a rate of over 27%.
JOBS
SFGate

A sleepy California city gets the Elon Musk makeover

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Tim Berry was working as an engineer at Space Exploration Technologies Corp. earlier this year when he started looking for a new job. He found one less than a mile from his old employer's front door. Berry is in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Late-Night Coachella Valley Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

A magnitude-3.8 earthquake centered in the desert east of Los Angeles rattled parts of Southern California late Sunday. The quake at 11:16 p.m., was located 4.6 miles northeast of Desert Hot Springs, 7.4 miles south of Yucca Valley, 13.5 miles north-northeast of Palm Springs and 15.7 miles north of Cathedral City. Its depth was more than 4 miles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

COVID case counts down, up

The count of confirmed new cases of coronavirus in Orange County continue to rise and fall. Friday’s report from the county health care agency – which covers May 10-12 – showed 1,733 new cases, which averages to 578. That’s a sharp increase from the previous report on Tuesday, which showed 432 new cases (on daily average) and the previous Friday’s daily average of 460.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
avdailynews.com

Public Health Urges Residents to Get Vaccinated and Boosted to Avoid Serious Illness

With high transmission of COVID-19, LA County is reporting the highest number of new cases since February 18. Vaccines still provide the strongest protection against the more infectious subvariants, but their effectiveness wanes over time, making it critical for residents to become fully vaccinated, if not already, and to receive their boosters, if due, against COVID-19 now.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Friday COVID Roundup: High Transmission Across L.A. County, Most Cases Since Feb. 18

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed six new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,025 new cases countywide, with 151 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,022, county case totals to 2,907,721 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 74,979, with 470 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

