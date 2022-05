There is a quote from the movie “Bull Durham” that fits perfectly with the situation that Arkansas Baseball was dealt this past weekend. “Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes it rains.” After falling in game one of the series with Vanderbilt at Baum-Walker Stadium on Friday night, Arkansas caught momentum by taking an 8-6 lead over Vanderbilt in the 6th inning of Saturday’s match. However, due to inclement weather, the game had to be suspended until Sunday morning. The Razorbacks kept their momentum by adding three runs to their total to lead them to an 11-6 win. Game three was scheduled to...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 8 HOURS AGO