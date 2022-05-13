Did Texas Republican House candidate own FindSomeSex.com? He calls mailer ‘misleading’

Responding to claims that he once owned a website called FindSomeSex.com, Texas House candidate David Lowe said he bought and sold hundreds of web domains in bulk more than a decade ago.

A mailer from the Protect and Serve Texas PAC states that Lowe, a Republican running for House District 91 against incumbent Stephanie Klick, says Lowe owned the domain name and questions whether voters “would trust a pornographer or a sex trafficker to write our laws?”

“Now Lowe wants you to elect him to the Texas House,” the mailer reads.

In a statement shared on Facebook Lowe pushed back against the claims, calling the mailer “incredibly misleading.” He did not return requests for comment.

“Over a decade ago, to make extra money, I bought and sold hundreds of web domains in bulk,” Lowe said. “I never ran these websites but would buy the domains solely to resell them. I was struggling with adjusting to life after my deployments in Afghanistan and an impending divorce. Suffice to say it was one of the worst tomes in my life.”

Lowe said that in 2015, he “sought the lord’s forgiveness and guidance for my new civilian life.” Lowe, 38, of North Richland Hills, said he did not attend church from the time he was in sixth grade until 2015, but that his faith was deepened when he became active in local Republican politics.

“I ask you not to judge me on my actions in difficult times, but as the man who in recent years has continually sought both God’s will for his life and only to serve his community and best represent District 91 in Austin,” Lowe said.

The district represents North Richland Hills, Watauga and Haltom City.

Lowe has targeted Klick from the right as she has defended her conservative credentials and legislative record..

The Protect and Serve Texas PAC did not return requests for comment. Emails sent to the PAC were bounced back, so the Star-Telegram has reached out to its national PAC. The political action committee says it works to support candidates who work to support public safety and law enforcement.

Klick received 49% of votes to Lowe’s 39% in the first round of the primary. Early voting starts Monday and runs through May 20. Election Day is May 24.

Lowe’s statement doesn’t specify precisely when he bought and sold the domains or whether FindSomeSex.com was among them.

Kevin Brannon, a campaign consultant for Klick, said in a statement that it’s important for Lowe to fully disclose the extent of his investments because “voters deserve to know any and all profits he made off these platforms that facilitate the abuse and exploitation of women.”

“It is shocking to learn that David Lowe has admitted to investing in raunchy and sexually explicit online business ventures, and deeply disturbing that he only admitted his business dealings in this seedy industry when he was caught red-handed,” Brannon said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.