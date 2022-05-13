ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Did Texas Republican House candidate own FindSomeSex.com? He calls mailer ‘misleading’

By Eleanor Dearman
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEQQq_0fdMRd0X00

Responding to claims that he once owned a website called FindSomeSex.com, Texas House candidate David Lowe said he bought and sold hundreds of web domains in bulk more than a decade ago.

A mailer from the Protect and Serve Texas PAC states that Lowe, a Republican running for House District 91 against incumbent Stephanie Klick, says Lowe owned the domain name and questions whether voters “would trust a pornographer or a sex trafficker to write our laws?”

“Now Lowe wants you to elect him to the Texas House,” the mailer reads.

In a statement shared on Facebook Lowe pushed back against the claims, calling the mailer “incredibly misleading.” He did not return requests for comment.

“Over a decade ago, to make extra money, I bought and sold hundreds of web domains in bulk,” Lowe said. “I never ran these websites but would buy the domains solely to resell them. I was struggling with adjusting to life after my deployments in Afghanistan and an impending divorce. Suffice to say it was one of the worst tomes in my life.”

Lowe said that in 2015, he “sought the lord’s forgiveness and guidance for my new civilian life.” Lowe, 38, of North Richland Hills, said he did not attend church from the time he was in sixth grade until 2015, but that his faith was deepened when he became active in local Republican politics.

“I ask you not to judge me on my actions in difficult times, but as the man who in recent years has continually sought both God’s will for his life and only to serve his community and best represent District 91 in Austin,” Lowe said.

The district represents North Richland Hills, Watauga and Haltom City.

Lowe has targeted Klick from the right as she has defended her conservative credentials and legislative record..

The Protect and Serve Texas PAC did not return requests for comment. Emails sent to the PAC were bounced back, so the Star-Telegram has reached out to its national PAC. The political action committee says it works to support candidates who work to support public safety and law enforcement.

Klick received 49% of votes to Lowe’s 39% in the first round of the primary. Early voting starts Monday and runs through May 20. Election Day is May 24.

Lowe’s statement doesn’t specify precisely when he bought and sold the domains or whether FindSomeSex.com was among them.

Kevin Brannon, a campaign consultant for Klick, said in a statement that it’s important for Lowe to fully disclose the extent of his investments because “voters deserve to know any and all profits he made off these platforms that facilitate the abuse and exploitation of women.”

“It is shocking to learn that David Lowe has admitted to investing in raunchy and sexually explicit online business ventures, and deeply disturbing that he only admitted his business dealings in this seedy industry when he was caught red-handed,” Brannon said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 4

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Abbott continues to lead O’Rourke in governor’s race, poll finds

TEXAS — The latest poll from the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler is a mixed bag. It shows Texans are unhappy with the direction of the state but continue to favor incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. According to...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas House Democrats are searching for their new leader

FORT WORTH, Texas — Democratic state representatives in Texas are seeking a new leader. And in the current political climate, the job is daunting. “After last session, we don’t spend a lot of time talking to one another anymore. And it happened over one session,” state Rep. Ramon Romero, Jr. said on Inside Texas Politics.
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Texas Matters: Why Abbott wants Plyler v. Doe overturned

When a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion revealed that the high court is ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, there was a realization that America is dealing with a different kind of Supreme Court. The extremist conservative majority would be comfortable with overturning landmark decisions that were considered settled law.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Watauga, TX
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Elections
City
Haltom City, TX
kut.org

Early voting is underway for the primary runoffs. Here's what you need to know.

Lee esta historia en español. Early voting in the primary runoff elections begins Monday and runs through Friday. Election Day is May 24. Several races from the March primary in Texas went to a runoff, meaning no candidate seeking their party’s nomination got more than 50% of the vote. So now, the top two candidates in those races are facing off this month. The results will determine who will be on the ballot in the general election in November.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Klick
KWTX

New Texas plan for federal Hurricane Harvey aid yields same old result: Funds diverted away from Gulf Coast

HOUSTON, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Of the more than 300,000 homes in Texas damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, none were in Coryell County. Located 220 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, this small agricultural county was not the place Congress had in mind when it sent Texas more than $4 billion in disaster preparedness money six months following the storm, said U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Houston.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texans gather in Austin for American Freedom Tour

AUSTIN, Texas – Former President Donald Trump was in Austin on Saturday for the American Freedom Tour. It brought together conservative voices for a days worth of events at the Austin Convention Center. Tickets ranged from $9 to $5,000. Some Texans paid the price, while others supported from outside...
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Politics Digest

With Sham Hearing, Texas Republicans Fail to Address the 24,000+ Texas Voters Disenfranchised During the March Primary

AUSTIN, TX — Today, The Texas House Elections Committee held an interim hearing where the Republican leadership yet again completely abrogated their duties to Texans. Republican Chairman Briscoe Cain chose to focus that hearing on his own political agenda instead of focusing it on the 24,000 Texans who were disenfranchised during the primary election as a direct result of Republicans’ decision to pass anti-voter legislation last year.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Republican#The Texas House
blackchronicle.com

Conservative Texas student says antifa vandalized front door, issued threats

EXCLUSIVE: Antifa allegedly vandalized the door of a female college student and conservative activist who has been repeatedly harassed at the University of North Texas (UNT) in Denton, Texas. Kelly Neidert, who founded the UNT chapter of Young Conservatives of Texas (YCT) and has chaired it since 2019, tweeted a...
DENTON, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Blalock lands at law firm

La Pryor native Skyler Dean Blalock began working as a legal assistant with the Thomas J. Henry Law Firm in Austin on May 9. He will be assisting the law firm’s legal team with case law and trial litigation. Blalock, who graduated as the salutatorian of the La Pryor...
LA PRYOR, TX
FMX 94.5

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Officially Punches Ticket To Hell

Your friend in the radio business cares very little about politics, but I can't believe an elected official is recommending starving babies. If you're not aware, there's a baby food shortage right now. It's simple, one of the big manufacturing plants voluntarily shut down in February because of complaints of contaminated formula and two infant deaths. That plant is still not back online.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Austin taxpayers will fund 'guaranteed income' program

AUSTIN, Texas — The city of Austin will become the first in Texas to offer “guaranteed income” to some of the city’s low income families. The year-long pilot program will send $1,000 checks each month to 85 families at risk of losing their homes. The goal is to help them before they become homeless.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
KTAR.com

Candidate Marco Lopez calls Gov. Ducey’s plan to bus migrants to DC ‘failed leadership’

PHOENIX – Democratic Arizona gubernatorial candidate Marco Lopez dismissed Gov. Doug Ducey’s plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C., as “a big distraction.”. “I think it’s an example of failed leadership and another tactic, just like [Texas] Gov. [Greg] Abbott, looking to draw attention and not really focused on solving the real broader issue of immigration,” the former Nogales mayor and federal border security official told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
riograndeguardian.com

Canales: We Can’t Afford Inexperience in Our Next State Senator

Texas House Committee on Transportation Terry Canales explains why he’s supporting Morgan LaMantia for state Senate District 27. As the May 24 runoff election approaches, who we choose as the next State Senator from South Texas matters, especially in today’s fragile economy. Jobs and economic development are fundamental...
TEXAS STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
1K+
Followers
488
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy