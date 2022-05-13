ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

100+ reports of children, adults eating THC-laced copycat candy brands with adverse reactions

By Chip Brewster
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ih2bx_0fdMRCN200

WASHINGTON (WGN) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an alert of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-laced copycat products packaged to look like well-recognized foods that appeal to children. Those who ate the edibles reportedly experienced hallucinations, increased heart rate, and vomiting—and many required medical intervention or hospital admission.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ggWuz_0fdMRCN200
A copycat product designed to look like Nerds Ropes but containing THC (Credit: FDA)

The FDA alert says they are aware of products designed to look like Cap’n Crunch, Nerds Ropes, Starbursts, and many others, which contain THC. It’s the psychoactive substance that’s primarily responsible for marijuana’s effects on a person’s mental state.

According to the alert, the FDA received more than 100 adverse reaction reports related to children and adults consuming these products between January 2021 and April 2022.

Ellis Hospital’s youth mental health unit remains closed, worrying local advocates

The FDA is actively working with federal and state partners to further address the concerns related to these products and monitoring the market for adverse events, product complaints, and other emerging cannabis-derived products of potential concern, according to the alert.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Gummy candies from Skittles, Starburst, Life Savers recalled due to potential metal strands

(WWTI) — A variety of gummies that were distributed across the nation have been recalled due to the potential presence of very thin metal strands, which may be embedded in the gummies or loose in the bags. Mars Wrigley Confectionery U.S. LLC has issued a voluntary recall for specific varieties of Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies, and Life Savers Gummies.
FOOD SAFETY
NEWS10 ABC

Having trouble sleeping? It could be long COVID

(NEXSTAR) – Long COVID comes in many shapes and forms. Some people continue to have shortness of breath for months, while others complain they have trouble focusing or “brain fog.” One long COVID symptom is so commonplace, it might be going undetected: sleep issues. “Sleep disorders are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NEWS10 ABC

US deaths from COVID hit 1 million, less than 2 1/2 years in

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 hit 1 million on Monday, a once-unimaginable figure that only hints at the multitudes of loved ones and friends staggered by grief and frustration. The confirmed number of dead is equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 336 days. It is roughly equal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall covers 101 dangerous candies and snacks

Salmonella is a dangerous bacteria that can cause life-threatening illnesses in some people. The microorganism can be found in all sorts of food products, including snacks. It was just a few weeks ago that Ferrero issued a massive recall of Kinder-branded Easter-themed chocolates due to Salmonella contamination. And now it’s time to make note of an even bigger candy recall from Strauss Israel Elite that was triggered by the same bacteria.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Thrillist

This Company Is Recalling Over 100 Chocolate Products Due to Salmonella

As if enough recalls haven't disrupted our week, the FDA now warns against some of our favorite after-dinner sweets. Strauss Israel has issued a recall on 100 of its Elite brand products due to salmonella contamination. The recall includes Elite Chocolate, Cakes, Wafers, Energy Grain Snacks, Energy Chocolate Rice Cakes,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thc#Copycat#Mental Health#Adverse Reaction#Wgn#Cap N Crunch#Ellis Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy