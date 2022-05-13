ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Man sentenced to 50 years in 2018 case of attempted murder of JP officer

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bc86W_0fdMQezt00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The man accused of shooting a Jefferson Parish deputy back in 2018, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to charges of attempted murder of a police officer.

According to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s office, 42-year-old Tyronne Louis was sentenced to 50 years after a domestic incident at a Metairie hotel in the 6400 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard on Dec. 9.

Police said Louis slapped and pointed a pistol at an unidentified woman while inside a hotel room. After the two left the room and entered the lobby, the woman alerted an employee of the incident then locked herself inside of the restroom.

The employee called JPSO and two deputies arrived on the scene. As they took Louis outside for questioning, he ran off and with JP deputy Christopher “Charlie” Haislup following after him, Louis turned around and fired three shots hitting Haislup in the shin and elbow.

He escaped but was arrested two days later at a bus station in New Orleans.

Suspect in JPSO deputy shooting captured at New Orleans bus stop after tip

24th Judicial District Court Judge Ellen Shirer Kovach sentenced Louis to the maximum for attempted murder along with 20 years for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, 40 years for second-degree kidnapping and 6 months each of the two misdemeanor charges of aggravated assault and battery of a dating partner.

The JPDA office added that Louis’s 2005 conviction of aggravated battery was used as a sentencing enhancement on the attempted murder charge.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Metairie, LA
Jefferson Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
cenlanow.com

NOPD seeks 31-year-old suspect accused of striking victim with vehicle

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On May 13, the New Orleans Police Department asked for help in locating a suspect accused of aggravated battery in New Aurora. According to NOPD, police are looking for 31-year-old Destiny Collins wanted in connection with an aggravated battery incident that happened near the intersection of Maumus Avenue and Blair Street on Thursday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Shooting#Attempted Murder#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime#Jpso#Judicial District Court#Jpda
uptownmessenger.com

Police blotter: Shooting in Central City, armed robbery in Freret

A shooting and an armed robbery were reported in Uptown neighborhoods on Sunday (May 15). A man suffered multiple bullet wounds in a shooting in Central City on Sunday evening, the New Orleans Police Department reports. The victim was standing at the corner of Josephine Street and Rev. John Raphael...
CENTRAL, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate deadly shooting in Tulane-Gravier area

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Tulane-Gravier area. The shooting happened Sunday night before 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Gravier and South Roman Streets. NOPD said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot Monday morning on Poland Avenue, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed Monday morning (May 16) on Poland Avenue in the Ninth Ward, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed, but the NOPD said the shooting was reported at 9:56 a.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 2000 block of Poland Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Houma man arrested for Bayou Blue murder

BAYOU BLUE, La. — A Houma man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Earl Verdin is accused of committing a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in the Bayou Blue community. Deputies were called to a disturbance at a bar in the area around 10:35 p.m. when...
HOUMA, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police searching for woman last seen last week

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Courtney Patton, 41, was reported missing on Sunday, according to NOPD. Police say Patton's family has not been able to find her at her home in the 700 block of Louisiana Avenue. She has not been seen or heard from since May 12.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

HPD seeks identity of 3 males wanted for shoplifting at Footlocker

HAMMOND, La (BRPROUD) — Hammond Police Department is searching for three males wanted for shoplifting at the Footlocker on Palace Drive. The three males allegedly entered the business, grabbed an unknown amount of merchandise, and ran out of the store without paying. Anyone with information on the identities of...
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Altercation at New Iberia car dealership ends with owner shooting at customer, police say

A New Iberia car dealership owner was arrested Friday after an altercation with a customer ended in gunshots being fired, the New Iberia Police Department said. Officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots being fired in the area of West Saint Peter and Corinne streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday and determined the gunfire originated from a local car dealership in the 500 block of West Saint Peter Street, New Iberia Police Captain Leland Laseter said in a statement.
NEW IBERIA, LA
WGNO

WGNO

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy