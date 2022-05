ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The local DMV office in Orangeburg County is closed until further notice due to staffing shortages. The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says the location on Charleston Highway isn't open to the public. People who need to visit the DMV there are encouraged to go to the agency's offices in Bamberg, St. Matthews, or St. George.

ORANGEBURG, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO