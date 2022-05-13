Rep. candidate Doug Mastriano meets supporters at Kirby Park

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania primary election is now just four days away. Candidates for various offices are crisscrossing the state lobbying for voter support.

Doug Mastriano is leading the pack of Republican candidates vying for the party nomination to face off against Josh Shapiro in November.

Mastriano says he is running on a platform based on traditional American values and will reverse what he says are the destructive policies implemented by Governor Wolf.

He says his priorities include rolling back regulations on Pennsylvania energy companies namely the natural gas industry.

Mastriano is an army veteran who rose to the highest ranks of the military. He says running for governor was something he had to do.

Mastriano, a state senator from south-central Pennsylvania, met with supporters at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.

Mastriano, a state senator from south-central Pennsylvania, met with supporters at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.

We spoke with him after the event and asked him a question that has been put forth by many GOP party leaders. Such as the concerns that Mastriano is too conservative.

” I don’t think so. I know in the media I’m a far-right candidate Doug Mastriano what so far right about me. I mean I stand for traditional American values. Freedom and liberty and for individual responsibility.”

“I really do stand with the people. It might sound a little passay a little captain American. We believe in our country that’s what I couldn’t ride off into the sunset and fade away as McArthur would have.”

Recent polls show Mastriano leading in the race to secure the GOP nomination. But many political observers say there is still a large number of undecided voters yet to be had that could shift those poll numbers.

The GOP winner will face Josh Shaprio who is running unopposed for the Democrat nomination.

