Luzerne County, PA

Rep. candidate Doug Mastriano meets supporters at Kirby Park

By Andy Mehalshick
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania primary election is now just four days away. Candidates for various offices are crisscrossing the state lobbying for voter support.

Republican Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano made a campaign stop Friday in Luzerne County.

Dave McCormick, Ted Cruz at campaign rally in Luzerne County

Doug Mastriano is leading the pack of Republican candidates vying for the party nomination to face off against Josh Shapiro in November.

Mastriano says he is running on a platform based on traditional American values and will reverse what he says are the destructive policies implemented by Governor Wolf.

He says his priorities include rolling back regulations on Pennsylvania energy companies namely the natural gas industry.

Mastriano is an army veteran who rose to the highest ranks of the military. He says running for governor was something he had to do.

Mastriano, a state senator from south-central Pennsylvania, met with supporters at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.

Mastriano talked about his priorities if elected, including rolling back regulations on the natural gas industry in Pennsylvania and taking steps to limit COVID-19 type pandemic restrictions in the future.

We spoke with him after the event and asked him a question that has been put forth by many GOP party leaders. Such as the concerns that Mastriano is too conservative.

” I don’t think so. I know in the media I’m a far-right candidate Doug Mastriano what so far right about me. I mean I stand for traditional American values. Freedom and liberty and for individual responsibility.”

Mastriano is an army veteran who rose to the highest ranks of the military. He says running for governor was something he had to do.

“I really do stand with the people. It might sound a little passay a little captain American. We believe in our country that’s what I couldn’t ride off into the sunset and fade away as McArthur would have.”

Recent polls show Mastriano leading in the race to secure the GOP nomination. But many political observers say there is still a large number of undecided voters yet to be had that could shift those poll numbers.

The GOP winner will face Josh Shaprio who is running unopposed for the Democrat nomination.

WBRE

Barletta hosting rally in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– The Pennsylvania Primary Election polls open in less than 14-hours and the candidates are putting on their final campaign pushes. Republican candidate Lou Barletta will hold a campaign rally on Monday at 6 P.M. at the Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Department. This area is Lou Barletta’s backyard, he served as Hazleton’s […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Kathy Barnette holds election event in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Kathy Barnette was welcomed into the ballroom at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel in Scranton with an applause on primary election eve Monday. “After really analyzing all of the candidates, there was no question that she represents the values that we stand for,” said Kathy Potera of Bear Creek Township. Potera […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Lou Barletta hosts election eve rally in Wilkes Barre Township

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- With only a few hours left until the polls open for the Pennsylvania primary, candidates across the ballot are putting in one last push for voter support.   Monday night, Republican gubernatorial candidate Lou Barletta held a campaign rally in Luzerne County.   The race for governor is one of […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

This Week in Pennsylvania: Jonathan Marks

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how former gubernatorial candidate Jake Corman dropped out of the race and endorsed Lou Barletta. He will also talk about how U.S Senate candidate Kathy Barnette continues to be questioned […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa.’s richest person has spent at least $18 million on the 2022 primary — mostly to influence one issue

HARRISBURG — What does a conservative upstart challenging a top House Republican in York County have in common with a scion of a Democratic political family facing a progressive primary in Philadelphia?. Despite differing priorities and positions, both candidates’ campaigns are beneficiaries of the political largess of billionaire Jeff...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania officials question lack of notice during Fetterman’s stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and candidate for United States Senate John Fetterman remains at Lancaster General Hospital after suffering a stroke last week Friday. Fetterman’s Senate campaign says he is on his way to a full recovery, but state officials say there are questions surrounding the hospitalization and when certain people were […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pa Senate Race: Oz condemns Barnette’s tweet on Islam

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — Republican Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz is stepping up his criticism of far-right candidates in Pennsylvania who are gaining traction ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. After spending much of the campaign steering clear of fellow Republican Senate contender Kathy Barnette, Oz on Saturday said she was out of step with the GOP and would […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Josh Shapiro
WBRE

Josh Shapiro stops in Lackawanna County ahead of election

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Pennsylvania candidates are making their last rounds before the Primary Election on Tuesday.  Josh Shapiro, the only Democratic gubernatorial candidate, made a campaign stop in Lackawanna County Sunday Night.  Shapiro was joined by State Rep. Austin Davis, who is running for Lieutenant Governor, and met with voters in Lackawanna, Lehigh and Bucks […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Gov. Wolf announces funding for Pennsylvania child care facilities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Today, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced a $98 million grant opportunity which will benefit certified child care providers across Pennsylvania. The grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and will be used to reward child care workers with retention bonuses and increase personnel development and recruitment efforts. Child […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Luzerne County Bureau of Elections prepares for Primary voters

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) – The polls open for the Primary Election in just a few hours, and election integrity is again on the line. The Luzerne County Bureau of Elections is making final preparations before the polls open Tuesday morning. The voting machines are in place and the poll worker equipment is out. The last […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
#Kirby Park#Republican#American#Gop
WBRE

Dave McCormick holds ‘Election Eve Rally’ in hometown

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– It’s a hometown rally in Bloomsburg as Dave McCormick returns to hold a campaign rally at his old high school. Dozens of supporters turned out at Bloomsburg High School for Dave McCormick on Monday. Mccormick is a Republican candidate currently running for the open Senate seat left by Pat Toomey. Republicans […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
hazard-herald.com

Gov. Wolf Calls for $2​,000 payments for Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf called on legislators Friday to fund the PA Opportunity Program, which would send checks of up to $2,000 to millions of Pennsylvanians. Gov. Wolf was joined by Representative Patty Kim at Wesley Union A.M.E. Zion Church in Harrisburg to call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally act to support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send ​checks of up to $2,000 to ​millions of Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Melissa Hart drops from Pennsylvania Governor race, endorses Lou Barletta

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican governor candidate Melissa Hart has dropped out of the primary race and endorsed candidate Lou Barletta. The former congresswoman’s step away from the race comes two days after Senate Pro Tempore Jake Corman dropped out for a second time and announced his endorsement for Barletta. During his announcement, Corman said […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WGAL

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman hospitalized for stroke

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is also the leading Democrat in the race for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat in Tuesday's primary, has been hospitalized for a stroke. Fetterman is being cared for at Lancaster General Hospital. This comes on the heels of several public events that were canceled...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Dave McCormick, Ted Cruz at campaign rally in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The race for the PA U.S Senate seat in Pennsylvania is intensifying with the Primary Election now only four days away. One of the most closely watched races in the nation is the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Many political analysts say whoever wins the seat can alter the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

John Fetterman leads Pa.’s Democratic Senate race. Why do so few elected Democrats back him?

PHILADELPHIA — John Fetterman is president of the Pennsylvania Senate, but he doesn’t have a lot of friends among the senators. As lieutenant governor, one of Fetterman’s few official duties is to preside over state Senate sessions in the body’s ornate chamber in Harrisburg. But not one Senate member, including the 20 Democrats from his own party, publicly supports his campaign for U.S. Senate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
