Androscoggin County, ME

Special Weather Statement issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Central Somerset by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 05:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Central Somerset; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Southern Franklin;...

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal York by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding near the time of high tide. Up to a half foot inundation. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal York and Coastal Cumberland Counties. Flooding will occur along the wharfs and side streets in Portland, Granite Point Road in Biddeford and the Backbay area of Hampton. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 1 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Hampton Harbor NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.0 ft, Moderate 12.0 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/12 AM 11.4 1.9 1.0 2-3 Minor 17/01 PM 9.7 0.2 0.6 2 None 18/01 AM 10.8 1.3 0.3 2 None 18/02 PM 9.4 -0.1 0.4 2 None 19/02 AM 10.8 1.3 0.4 1 None 19/03 PM 9.5 -0.0 0.7 1-2 None Seavey Island / Portsmouth NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 12.5 ft, Major 13.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/12 AM 11.0 2.2 1.0 3 None 17/01 PM 9.5 0.7 0.7 2-3 None 18/01 AM 10.4 1.6 0.3 2 None 18/02 PM 9.1 0.3 0.4 2 None 19/02 AM 10.5 1.7 0.4 1 None 19/03 PM 9.2 0.4 0.7 1-2 None Portland ME MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 13.0 ft, Major 14.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/12 AM 12.6 2.9 1.2 2-4 Minor 17/01 PM 10.8 1.1 0.8 3 None 18/01 AM 12.0 2.3 0.5 2 Minor 18/02 PM 10.4 0.7 0.5 2 None 19/02 AM 11.9 2.2 0.5 2 None 19/03 PM 10.5 0.8 0.8 2 None
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 18:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Sullivan The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sullivan County in central New Hampshire Eastern Cheshire County in southern New Hampshire Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire West central Belknap County in central New Hampshire Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 644 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Newport to Windsor to near Troy, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Concord, Franklin, Jaffrey, Henniker, New London, Bedford, Milford, Amherst, Peterborough, Hopkinton, New Boston, Loudon, Antrim, Mont Vernon, Canterbury, Greenfield, Lyndeborough, Bradford, Dublin and Francestown. This includes the following highways Interstate 89 between mile markers 0 and 33. Interstate 93 between mile markers 33 and 58. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grafton, Merrimack, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grafton; Merrimack; Sullivan The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Sullivan County in central New Hampshire Southwestern Grafton County in northern New Hampshire Northwestern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 636 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Claremont, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Claremont, Lebanon, New London, Grafton, Hanover, Charlestown, Enfield, Canaan, Danbury, Newport, Grantham, Andover, Cornish, Croydon, Dorchester, Plainfield, Wilmot, Orange, Sunapee and Springfield. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 30 and 60. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH

