Special Weather Statement issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding near the time of high tide. Up to a half foot inundation. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal York and Coastal Cumberland Counties. Flooding will occur along the wharfs and side streets in Portland, Granite Point Road in Biddeford and the Backbay area of Hampton. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 1 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Hampton Harbor NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.0 ft, Moderate 12.0 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/12 AM 11.4 1.9 1.0 2-3 Minor 17/01 PM 9.7 0.2 0.6 2 None 18/01 AM 10.8 1.3 0.3 2 None 18/02 PM 9.4 -0.1 0.4 2 None 19/02 AM 10.8 1.3 0.4 1 None 19/03 PM 9.5 -0.0 0.7 1-2 None Seavey Island / Portsmouth NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 12.5 ft, Major 13.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/12 AM 11.0 2.2 1.0 3 None 17/01 PM 9.5 0.7 0.7 2-3 None 18/01 AM 10.4 1.6 0.3 2 None 18/02 PM 9.1 0.3 0.4 2 None 19/02 AM 10.5 1.7 0.4 1 None 19/03 PM 9.2 0.4 0.7 1-2 None Portland ME MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 13.0 ft, Major 14.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/12 AM 12.6 2.9 1.2 2-4 Minor 17/01 PM 10.8 1.1 0.8 3 None 18/01 AM 12.0 2.3 0.5 2 Minor 18/02 PM 10.4 0.7 0.5 2 None 19/02 AM 11.9 2.2 0.5 2 None 19/03 PM 10.5 0.8 0.8 2 None

