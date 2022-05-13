ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FOX4 anchor Kevin Barry and family welcome new baby girl

By Makenzie Koch
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L41rl_0fdMMuRl00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second time in one week, another baby has joined the FOX4 family. Anchor Kevin Barry and his wife Stephanie just welcomed a baby girl on Friday!

“Charlotte Catherine rolled in early this morning, just in time to catch the FOX4 Kansas City morning show,” Barry wrote on Facebook.

Baby Charlotte joins big brother Declan, making the Barrys a happy family of four. Kevin will now enjoy some time with his family.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYunG_0fdMMuRl00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mD9yv_0fdMMuRl00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BqWJ4_0fdMMuRl00

Little Charlotte is one of quite a few FOX4 babies recently.

Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith had a baby boy last weekend. Reporter Deneysha Richard welcomed a little one earlier this spring, and so did reporter Jacob Kittilstad and his wife.

Reporter Dave D’Marko and his wife had a baby boy over the winter. Anchor Abby Eden and her family welcomed their third child in the fall, and anchor Russell Colburn and his wife had a baby boy last summer.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
City
Kansas City, MO
fox4kc.com

FOX4’s Michelle Bogowith welcomes new baby boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FOX4 family has grown once again! Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith and her family welcomed a new baby boy over the weekend. “Best Mother’s Day present EVER!” Michelle wrote on Facebook. “Over the weekend Gary and I welcomed our second baby boy home. Meet Brock Vaughn!”
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Barry
kcur.org

Kansas City chefs are hosting Ugly Dinners featuring produce that would otherwise be thrown out

From lumpy apples to a spotty potato, foods with cosmetic flaws are still edible and nutritionally dense, said Ali Curbow. “People turn away these types of produce because it is considered ‘ugly’ — but we’re hoping to showcase that these ugly produce can be made into something beautiful,” said Curbow, marketing manager at Kanbe’s Markets, a Kansas City-based nonprofit battling food insecurity.
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox4 News#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Kansas City, Missouri

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Kansas City is an amazing blend of history, soul, and influences from throughout the world, with Seville-inspired architecture and a unique patchwork of neighborhoods. The great quality, originality, and variety of flavors found in Kansas City's cafés and coffee shops reflect the city's atmosphere.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Local teen wins international guitar festival

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — He’s only 17 years old and he’s lighting up stages across the country with his country guitar sounds. From Dallas to Nashville, this amazing musician call Kansas City home. We’re talking to Nate Gregory about his big win at the Dallas International Guitar Festival.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy