FOX4 anchor Kevin Barry and family welcome new baby girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second time in one week, another baby has joined the FOX4 family. Anchor Kevin Barry and his wife Stephanie just welcomed a baby girl on Friday!

“Charlotte Catherine rolled in early this morning, just in time to catch the FOX4 Kansas City morning show,” Barry wrote on Facebook.

Baby Charlotte joins big brother Declan, making the Barrys a happy family of four. Kevin will now enjoy some time with his family.







Little Charlotte is one of quite a few FOX4 babies recently.

Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith had a baby boy last weekend. Reporter Deneysha Richard welcomed a little one earlier this spring, and so did reporter Jacob Kittilstad and his wife.

Reporter Dave D’Marko and his wife had a baby boy over the winter. Anchor Abby Eden and her family welcomed their third child in the fall, and anchor Russell Colburn and his wife had a baby boy last summer.

